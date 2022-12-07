Gators LB Ventrell Miller Enters NFL Draft, To Miss Florida’s Bowl Game

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Zach Goodall

Citing schedule conflicts due to his upcoming graduation, Gators redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller announced on Wednesday that he will forgo Florida's Las Vegas Bowl game and has entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

Florida is scheduled to take on the No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Having an opportunity to compete on one of the biggest stages in college football and earn a degree from a top 5 public institution is nothing short of a dream come true," Miller wrote on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, my graduation is at the same time as the bowl game. As both a student and an athlete, walking across the stage is also very important to me. I've decided to forgo the bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you Gator Nation for an incredible six years!"

While Miller, a sixth-year Gator, runs out of college eligibility this year and has been expected to pursue a pro career, his absence will serve as yet another for Florida in its final game of the 2022 season.

Miller, who was recently named one of Florida's four season-long team captains, is UF's sixth confirmed NFL Draft prospect, following quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. Only Dexter has shared plans to play in the bowl game thus far.

On December 1, Miller accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in front of NFL personnel this February.

Miller finishes his college career with 240 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, an interception, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles across his 49 appearances and 33 starts with the Gators.

