Gators DL Gervon Dexter to Play in Florida's Bowl Game

Gators defensive end Gervon Dexter will travel to Las Vegas and play in Florida's bowl game against Oregon State after declaring for the NFL Draft.

Photo: Gervon Dexter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Despite his plans to go pro, Gators defensive end Gervon Dexter announced on Tuesday that he intends to play in Florida's bowl game, the Las Vegas Bowl, on Saturday, December 17.

Dexter declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday and was followed by quarterback Anthony Richardson moments later. Richardson has elected not to play in the bowl game.

In three seasons, 37 appearances and 23 starts with the Gators, Dexter compiled 120 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four batted passes. He tallied a total of 51 quarterback pressures and 61 run defense stops in that span, per Pro Football Focus.

NFL Mock Draft Database currently ranks Dexter as a consensus, early second-round projection. 

Dexter's presence will be crucial as the Gators prepare to take on the No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State Beavers. In addition to Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. — each of which has entered the draft and won't play in the bowl — 18 scholarship Florida players have announced their plans to transfer this offseason. 

It is expected that numerous players intending to transfer will not play in the bowl at this time. The postseason status of offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who declared for the draft on Sunday, is also unclear. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will air on ESPN.

