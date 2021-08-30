Florida Gators Week 1 Unofficial Depth Chart Revealed

The Florida Gators have revealed its first depth chart ahead of its Week 1 matchup against the Florida Atlantic University Owls.

With Week 1 finally upon us, the Florida Gators football program has officially released its first unofficial depth chart of the season, which includes plenty of intrigues, and something to consider as the team moves forward through the season.

Credit: Florida Gators Athletics

Quick Notes:

Among the most notable aspects of the roster is the team's offensive line group, which includes redshirt sophomore Kingsley Eguakun as the team's starting center. As expected, Ethan White will man the team's left guard position, while Stewart Reese takes the right guard spot, Jean Delance at right tackle.

At running back, the Gators list Dameon Pierce or Malik Davis as its starting tailback with Nay'Quan Wright as the lone backup on the initial chart. This isn't a surprise as head coach Dan Mullen likely wouldn't include a newcomer like Demarkcus Bowman on the initial chart, while Lorenzo Lingard needs to earn more reps as the season continues.

At receiver, the starters include Jacob Copeland, Trent Whittemore and Justin Shorter, all returning players who played significant roles for the team last season. Sophomore Xzavier Henderson will rotate heavily, with Rick Wells being the primary backup to Whittemore in the slot.

Defensively, Florida's groups are essentially set, however, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding how will man the team's cornerback spot opposite of Kaiir Elam with Jaydon Hill (ACL) out for the season. It appears redshirt freshman Avery Helm will get the initial look with highly-rated freshman Jason Marshall, Jr. listed as Elam's primary backup.

The STAR position has also been a point of contention this offseason, at least so far as the backup goes. It appears transfer Jadarrius Perkins will be the team's backup STAR this season with sophomore Tre'Vez Johnson as the team's starter at the position.

Special teams-wise, the Gators remain in a placekicker battle between Chris Howard and transfer Jace Christmann. Jeremy Crawshaw will man the team's punter position.