Florida Gators 2021 Roster Outlook: Wide Receivers

What can we expect at the wide receiver position for the Florida Gators in 2021?

Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft leaves the Gators in a similar situation at wide receiver to where they were a year ago.

At that point, UF lost four seniors to the draft: Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland, and Josh Hammond. Strong pass-catching running back Lamical Perine had departed as well. Toney and Grimes had yet to break out as they did in 2020, leaving many wondering if quarterback Kyle Trask could replicate his 2019 showing with a new-looking receiving corps.

Well, as Trask would finish a Heisman Trophy finalist and set the UF single-season passing yards record, Toney and Grimes shined. Toney would lead Florida in receptions and yards, and the two would combine for 19 touchdowns.

The question is: Can Florida's next-men-up at wide receiver produce with quarterback Emory Jones in the same fashion as Trask, Toney, and Grimes (and tight end Kyle Pitts)?

After previously reviewing each contributor's performance at wide receiver for Florida during the 2020 season, it's time to look forward to 2021 by previewing the talent at the position. Each positional outlook story will feature starting projections from AllGators.

Starters: Jacob Copeland, Trent Whittemore, and Justin Shorter or Xzavier Henderson

Jacob Copeland is Florida's lone returning starter at wide receiver, looking for a fourth season surge similar to Toney's and Grimes'.

Remember, Copeland was Florida's No. 1-rated recruit Dan Mullen's opening signing class as head coach, and he's flashed the makings of a play-making receiver from time to time. Although he's had some unfortunate drops, Copeland has averaged an impressive 16.1 yards per catch across 45 career receptions, posing a deep threat.

Whittemore saw meaningful playing time in the slot to kick off the 2020 season, but a rib/lung injury derailed the Gainesville native and redshirt freshman's campaign, which included a touchdown against South Carolina. He'd finish the year with ten catches for 128 yards.

Toney is vacating 506 snaps in the slot, and after Whittemore saw 80% of his 84 offensive snaps in seven games at that position, he's the sensible next man up.

Who replaces Grimes as the Gators' starting boundary receiver is still up in the air, but much like the remainder of the receiving corps, expect a rotation.

Xzavier Henderson played 228 offensive snaps as a true freshman, primarily outside but also in the slot, and could replicate Grimes' long speed. Justin Shorter, whereas, caught three touchdowns in a possession-receiver setting in his first season with the Gators, succeeding on shorter routes and in contested-catch situations.

Henderson's playing time as a true freshman indicates a bigger role to come, while Shorter didn't end his 2020 season the way he wanted to. The Penn State transfer had a couple of drops in the Cotton Bowl and limited production down the stretch with just 73 yards in Florida's final five games. Look for a potential camp battle here.

Depth

This is where things get a bit interesting. The difference between this offseason and last is that Toney and Grimes had yielded positive results in limited roles prior to 2020, foreshadowing potential for success with more target going their way.

UF's wide receiver depth moving forward can't say the same. Beyond the four receivers mentioned previously, Florida's six remaining receivers - which includes 2021 signees Daejon Reynolds and Marcus Burke - have combined for only 20 college receptions.

Rick Wells, returning for a sixth season, and Jordan Pouncey, entering his second season with UF after transferring from Texas, are the veterans of the group. Ja'Markis Weston and Ja'Quavion Fraiziars could be due to an uptick in snaps too, as rising third and second-year players, respectively.

Provided the lack of experience and production from Florida's wide receiver depth, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see Mullen target a wide receiver in the transfer portal in the coming months. However, the current group of backup pass-catchers offers promise in its own regard, showcasing a mix of length and speed that should continue to develop throughout the offseason.

Final thoughts

If there is one assistant on Florida's coaching staff that has proven his value over the past couple of seasons, it's wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales. Over and over throughout the past three seasons, his group of players has found ways to contribute despite changes and rotations at quarterback.

Come April, Gonzales will have had five receivers drafted in the span of one year, with an additional signing as an undrafted free agent. It's safe to feel confident that Gonzales' next batch of receivers will perform well in their roles, assigned how he sees fit.

Is it likely that Florida's passing offense will feature numerous double-digit touchdown-scorers again, or a dozen pass-catchers post ten or more receptions during the 2021 season? Probably not, but the expectation shouldn't be to replicate what Trask and his arsenal of weapons were able to do. The offense won't be as dictated by the passing game with Jones at the helm, which could require the receiving corps to take on bigger roles as blockers than uber-productive pass catchers.