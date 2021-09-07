Gators' Zachary Carter Named SEC Co-DL of the Week

Photo: Zachary Carter; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter has earned Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Carter, who opted to return to UF for a fifth season instead of entering the 2021 NFL Draft, certainly boosted his draft stock for the upcoming season with a tremendous performance in the Gators' season opener. Taking the field for 44 snaps before reserves earned playing time, Carter would compile four tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and four quarterback pressures (per PFF) against the Owls.

"I gotta give credit to my back end, they did a great job covering tonight, helping me get back there. Especially my guys inside for giving me that push. It was just one of those games," Carter said of his performance after the game. "I was feeling it tonight and, you know, I’m excited for this year. I’m planning on having a big year.”

In his first season as a full-time starter, Carter was impressive all-around while posting five sacks and nine tackles for loss. One game into his final year with Florida, Carter is already two sacks removed from his single-season high and one-third of the way toward matching his tackles-for-loss count from 2020.

Although he may not be welcomed warmly in an away environment for the Gators, Carter will conduct a homecoming this weekend as UF will face the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. this weekend Carter was raised in the Tampa area and went to high school at Hillsborough.

Carter splits the weekly award with Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis, who compiled three tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss against Clemson this weekend.

