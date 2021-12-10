Gators DL Zachary Carter to Skip Gasparilla Bowl, Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Florida Gators will be without one of its standout veteran leaders on the defensive side of the football in DL Zachary Carter on Dec. 23 vs. UCF.

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter will not play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 vs. UCF, he announced shortly ago on social media. He will instead opt-out of the contest, with his eyes set on the 2022 NFL Draft, officially declaring.

"After many prayers, I would like to officially announce that I will forgo the bowl game and I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft," Carter wrote on a note via Twitter.

Carter would thank former Florida coach Jim McElwain who originally recruited him out of Tampa (Fla.) to the Gators back in 2017, along with his former defensive line coach in Chris Rumph. He would also of course thank ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen and defensive line coach David Turner for the last few seasons of his career at Florida.

"I want to thank the entire Gator nation for the love over the last five years," Carter added. "I will cherish my time spent here forever and I will always be a Gator (for life)! I came into The Swamp as a boy and I am leaving as a man. Most importantly, I want to thank my teammates for sticking together through all of the adversity we've been through.

"It was not a year we expected to have, but we stayed solid through thick and thin. I love y'all boys and we will forever be locked in! I know you will bring the Gator Standard back to where it should be. To my family, I do not know what I would do without you all. Thank you for having my back on this journey and the sacrifices you have made to get to this point. I love you all dearly!"

Carter would play in 32 games over the past five years for Florida, redshirting his first season. He accounted for 39 total solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. He would finish the 2021 season with season-highs in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (7.5).

Carter has been one of the most important pieces to the Florida defensive line over the years, especially over the past two seasons, tasked with being the veteran leader and most versatile defensive linemen for the program.

Now Carter is onto bigger and better things and the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman is certain to be selected in next year's draft.

The next time Carter will suit up to play the game of football will be at this upcoming year's Senior Bowl, an all-star game where players can showcase their talents in front of all 32 team scouts throughout the week at practice and in the game.

The Senior Bowl is slated to take place on Feb. 5, 2022.

