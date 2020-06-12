AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Signed Into Law, Florida to Allow College Athletes to Make Money for NIL

Demetrius Harvey

Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will officially allow players to be compensated for their names, image and likeness. This step in the right direction will be implemented beginning July 1st, 2021. Florida will become the first state to implement the new legislation and joins California and Colorado as the only three states to sign the bill into law.

Califonia and Colorado are set to implement the law in 2023.

The new bill will allow players to be compensated outside of their respective universities, including the use of their own image such as for endorsement deals.

"I just want to say Florida is leading on this and if you're a blue-chip high school recruit out there trying to figure out where to go I think any of our Florida schools is a great landing spot," Desantis said shortly after signing the bill at the University of Miami via Manny Navarro on Twitter.

"For all of our great high school players, stay in state. I see people going to Alabama and Clemson and I know they've got good programs, but there's nothing better than winning a national championship in your home state. So maybe this will be an added incentive."

Earlier this year, the NCAA conducted a meeting in which the board of governors supported a rule for student-athletes to allow compensation. The board, however, has yet to make a definitive ruling on the issue, however, according to their statement they've made concerted efforts and have directed all three divisions to consider appropriate rule changes. 

"The board’s recommendations now will move to the rules-making structure in each of the NCAA’s three divisions for further consideration," the NCAA said in a press release in April. "The divisions are expected to adopt new name, image and likeness rules by January to take effect at the start of the 2021-22 academic year."

If passed unilaterally, the rules determined by the NCAA and the state of Florida could offer a dramatic shift in the way collegiate-athletes are compensated. Currently, no student-athlete may have endorsement deals of any kind, receive compensation for materials such as autographs or any memorabilia. The ruling by the NCAA would still not allow for players to use team merchandise as profits, however, anything pertaining to their own likeness individually will be allowed.

Last month, the power-five conferences got together and sent a three-page letter to congress on name, image and likeness for collegiate-athletes, stating the need to expedite the process and  that they need "not wait for the NCAA process."

For the Gators - and all Florida public schools under the NCAA -, this could have major implications on recruiting as more high-school level athletes will prefer to have the option to make money off of their name and sign endorsement deals.

Upon seeing the news, Gators linebacker coach Christian Robinson posted a gif via Twitter in an attempt to persuade players to join Florida, given they'll be able to profit off of their name, image and likeness in the state first before all other states.

While there is plenty more discussion to be had before any college athlete can officially put pen to paper, today marks a historic day in collegiate-sport history.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Matt Solorio
Matt Solorio

5/5 stars would recommend to all states

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Safety Target Donovan McMillon

Taking a look at the recruiting history and potential fit for Florida Gators 2021 safety target Donovan McMillon.

Donavon Keiser

Gators Shortstop Signee Colby Halter Skips MLB Draft, Will Play at Florida

Although he was slated to be a potential draft pick during the 2020 MLB Draft, Gators signee, infielder Colby Halter opted to skip the draft and join Florida instead.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators to Return Starting Pitchers Tommy Mace, Jack Leftwich

Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich will return to Florida in 2021 after going unselected in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Zach Goodall

Meyer, Mullen: Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow the Best CFB Player of All Time

The former and current Florida Gators head coaches had strong words of praise for their former quarterback Tim Tebow.

Zach Goodall

by

Brandon Carroll

Gators TE Kyle Pitts Named Walter Camp First-Team Preseason All-American

As the accolades begin to roll only a couple of months before the season, Gators tight end Kyle Pitts earns one of the highest honors, as preseason All American.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DT Gervon Dexter

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for highly anticipated Florida enrollee Gervon Dexter.

Brandon Carroll

Should the Florida Gators Be Concerned About Overall Roster Attrition?

The Gators have been one of the many teams to use the transfer portal effectively, but how concerned should they be with losing players due to unforeseen circumstances?

Demetrius Harvey

by

sckendallUF

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators DT Target Leonard Taylor

Taking a look at the recruitment history and potential fit for Miami Palmetto (Fla.) and Florida Gators 2021 target, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

Report: Leaders Emerge for Transferring Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard

Three schools have emerged as leaders for the services of Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators DT Kyree Campbell Flipped a Switch to Turn Career Around

The Florida coaching staff planned to redshirt Kyree Campbell, the Gators defensive tackle, however, had other plans.

Jacquie Franciulli

by

Demetrius82