GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida's Todd Grantham Emerges as Top Candidate for MSU Head Coach

Zach Goodall

Late in the annual college football head coaching cycle, Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's name has been placed in the rumor mill.

Grantham has emerged a top candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Mississippi State, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports.

The Gators' defensive coordinator joins New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge at the top of the list.

Grantham, 53, previously served as MSU's defensive coordinator in 2017 under Dan Mullen before the staff relocated to Gainesville, starting a new era of football for the Gators.

Prior to his time at Florida and Mississippi State, Grantham has served as the defensive coordinator for Louisville, Georgia, and the Cleveland Browns. Although he has served as an assistant head coach previously, Grantham has never taken the reigns of a program as a head coach.

Last offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals zeroed in on Grantham as their defensive coordinator candidate of interest, but after interviewing with the team, Grantham elected to stick at Florida, receiving a contract extension through 2022 with a bump to a $1.8 million salary.

It's clear that the Gators value Grantham and will do what it takes to retain him, but there's a difference in lateral moves to serve the same role - even if it provides a jump to the NFL - and considering a head coaching position. Especially an HC gig within the SEC, with a program that Grantham has previous experience with.

In 2019, the Gators led the SEC in sacks with 49, ranking second in yards and points per game allowed with 320.7 and 18.3 respectively, and third in interceptions with 16. All of those stats ranked top 20 across the nation, defensively.

This situation will be one to keep an eye on over the next several days. After one of the most productive defensive seasons in recent memory for the Gators, losing Todd Grantham would sting, especially if he were to - naturally - take some assistants from Florida's coaching staff with him.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star WR Xzavier Henderson Commits to Florida

Donavon Keiser

Columbus High School wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, brother of former, Gators cornerback C.J., has committed to Florida during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The NCAA Transfer Portal Has Been a Friend to Dan Mullen

GrahamMarsh_

In Dan Mullen's two years at Florida, he has brought in a few transfers, and they have mostly worked out.

NFL Draft Will Be Just as Important for Dan Mullen as His Prospects

GrahamMarsh_

The Gators that will be in the NFL next season are of the utmost important for Dan Mullen.

Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Offensive Line

Brandon Carroll

We're taking a look at each position on the Florida Gators 2020 football roster as the team enters the offseason. Next up: Offensive Line

Five Play Prospect: Gators WR Xzavier Henderson Scouting Report

Zach Goodall

A five play scouting report dissecting the strengths in wide receiver Xzavier Henderson's game, and what he brings to Florida.

Gators Commit ATH Marc Britt Updates His Recruitment

Zach Goodall

The four-star athlete, a Gator pledge, offers insight into the final month of his recruitment.

Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Tight End

GrahamMarsh_

We're taking a look at each position on the Florida Gators 2020 football roster as the team enters the offseason. Next up: Tight End.

Gators QB Emory Jones: 'I Just Know I'm Ready'

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators begin the new decade with a quarterback dilemma - in arguably the best fashion a quarterback dilemma can be in.

2020 Offensive Breakout Player: Jacob Copeland

Brandon Carroll

The Florida Gators have some questions going into 2020, but none are more significant than the one surrounding how the team will handle the loss of productive pieces. Who will be the guy to step up for the Gators offense next season?

Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Wide Receiver

Zach Goodall

We're taking a look at each position on the Florida Gators 2020 football roster as the team enters the offseason. Next up: Wide receiver.