Florida WR Josh Hammond Accepts Shrine Bowl Invite

Zach Goodall

Make that five Florida Gators set to compete to boost their NFL Draft stock in January.

Florida Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, FL, less than 24 hours after teammates and fellow receiver Van Jefferson accepted one as well.

Hammond is the fifth member of the Gators' 2019 roster to commit to a prospect bowl game, as running back Lamical Perine, and defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga accepted invites to the Senior Bowl recently.

The senior receiver, who stands at 6-0, 194 lbs., has recorded 24 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season. A reliable slot receiver, Hammond posted a 20-game streak without a drop from Week 12 of the 2017 season until the Auburn game in Week Six of this season. 

Hammond has thrived after the catch, creating 15 first downs in his 24 receptions and creating 151 of his 307 receiving yards after the catch, per Pro Football Focus. While he isn't the fastest or most athletic receiver, Hammond's size fits that of a typical slot, and he is a solid runner who can find openings in the underneath level of the throwing field.

Another reason why Hammond is gaining NFL attention is his leadership and work ethic, which NFL teams desire from players who they select in later rounds or sign as undrafted free agents - likely where Hammond will fall. 

Head coach Dan Mullen has often been vocal of Hammond's leadership role - Hammond splits captain duties and starts with fellow slot receiver Freddie Swain without a drop of drama. That will help Hammond in the NFL Draft process as he meets and interviews with teams. 

The 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at 3 P.M. on January 18th, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

