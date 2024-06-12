Former Florida Gators DL Finds New Home
After two stops in the transfer portal during the 2023 offseason, former Florida Gators’ defensive lineman Keenan Landry has committed to Kent State, he announced on Wednesday.
Landry initially joined the Gators as a preferred walk-on JUCO transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC prior to the 2022 season. He was elevated to the scholarship roster in the middle of the 2023 campaign.
He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 before initially committing and enrolling at Louisiana Tech. However, his time with the Bulldogs was short-lived, and he re-entered the portal on April 24.
In two seasons at Florida, Landry played in three total games and did not record any stats. In his lone season at Mississippi Gulf Coast, he played in all nine games for the Bulldogs while recording 31 total tackles, 13 of which were solo stops, and one sack.
In total, Landry is one of 23 outgoing transfers from the 2023 roster and one of three on the defensive line. Rising junior Chris McClellan left the program after two seasons for Missouri, and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen transferred to Ole Miss after four seasons in Gainesville.
On the other side, the Florida Gators welcomed Penn transfer interior lineman Joey Slackman, who is considered one of the top transfers in the country.
The Gators also added transfer EDGE George Gumbs Jr., JUCO defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr. and a trio of true freshmen in Michai Boireau, D’Antre Robinson and five-star EDGE LJ McCray to its roster.