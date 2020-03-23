AllGators
Former Gators WR Turned NFL CB, Quinton Dunbar Traded to Seahawks

Demetrius Harvey

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, former Gators wide receiver Quinton Dunbar - now NFL cornerback -, is getting his wish granted.

Dunbar will be headed to the Seattle Seahawks from Washington after requesting a trade from the team just one month ago. The Seahawks will send a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to Washington, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Dunbar began his career as a wide receiver in 2011 after being recruited as a four-star wide receiver recruit out of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami (Fla.). During his four-year career in Gainesville, Dunbar hauled in 111 receptions for 1500 yards, and eight touchdowns.

After being signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent , Dunbar was expected to compete at wide receiver, however just before preseason began, Dunbar made the transition to defensive back, expected to compete as a fifth corner. The former Gators target would make his first career start during his rookie season, however he wouldn't become a full-time starter until 2019.

Throughout his professional career, Dunbar has accumulated 150 total tackles (130 solos), nine interceptions, and 35 passes defensed.

Dunbar now looks to compete for a starting position with the Seahawks as the team reshapes their secondary. Dunbar is just the latest former Gators player to make the transition to a new team. Last week, former Gators defensive lineman Dante Fowler Jr. signed a massive three-year $48 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

