Unique Perspective: Analysis of Former Gators LB Dante Fowler Jr. Joining Atlanta Falcons

Many former Gators cashed in this week during the National Football League's opening week of free agency, but none more than former Gators linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Yesterday, Fowler reportedly agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a three-year contract worth up to $48 million, paying him a whopping $16 million per year. For reference, if Fowler is to officially sign with the Falcons he would become the NFL's second-highest former Gators player behind offensive lineman Trent Brown ($16.5 million per year).

Fowler ended his career early in Gainesville after declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season at Florida. Shortly after, the former Gators pass rusher was selected third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before his career could truly begin, Fowler tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which cost him his rookie season.

Upon returning, the St. Petersburg native was unable to secure a starting role with the team. In his eyes, and in the team's eyes, he was never going to live up to expectations with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars operated in a 4-3 defense, where Fowler was forced to play the LEO weak-side defensive end role with his hand in the dirt under previous head coach Gus Bradley and current defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Whereas, Fowler was most famously used as a rover with the Gators from 2012-14, able to attack an offensive line using, not his bend-ability, but his unique ability to blend pure power and speed off the edge, and to slice through the middle of an opposing offensive line.

Playing in a backup role, Fowler could never really get going as he awkwardly rushed out of a three-point stance at LEO, struggling to perform much of anything as far as pass-rush moves are concerned - something he never really needed to do in college, and never truly got to learn with the Jaguars.

I know this because I’ve extensively covered Dante Fowler’s fit in the defensive scheme that he’s about to play in. As things stand, he’s not projected to do all of the same things he did under Quinn in 2012 at Florida.

In 2017, my first year covering the former Gators edge rushers and versatile defender, Fowler demonstrated just the tip of the iceberg of what he could potentially provide - accounting for eight sacks in the regular season, with two during the AFC playoffs. Although he still hadn't come into his own, you could tell there was something there, if only he was used correctly.

The same could be said about his 2018 season, early on you could tell he was playing with a higher level of confidence coming off the best year of his career.

Dante Fowler Jr. Strip/Sack

From my perspective, his skillset still didn't translate well to Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash's scheme - a very similar scheme to Falcons head coach Dan Quinn's after both being influenced by Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Gus Bradley -, but I could tell something was there. Any glimmer of hope for Fowler was all you could ask for; all he could ask for.

Rushing from out wide while being flanked by a few of the best defensive linemen in the NFL proved successful. The Jaguars were able to use him sparingly, often only on third down as a designated pass rusher. While they still did not use him standing up, his development translated onto his next stop.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams halfway through 2018, Fowler thrived in long-time NFL defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4, one-gapping defense as a standing edge rusher. His breakout campaign would come in 2019 after accumulating 58 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. Additionally, Fowler recorded 11.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Fowler, a five-star recruit from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood High was recruited by Quinn out of high school. While Quinn was only his defensive coordinator for one season before venturing back to the NFL under Carroll in Seattle, he could see his potential immediately.

"He was one that we thought would develop into a pass rusher," Quinn told Atlanta News Now in 2015. "His first year there, he played right away as a true freshman, which as you guys know just from being down there, it is not the easiest thing to do in that conference playing as a true freshman. For him, I am not surprised at the success that he had over the last couple of years.”

Fowler accumulated 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks during his freshman season under Quinn, rotating with six other defensive linemen in the Gators' multiple-4-3 defensive scheme.

Quinn noticed his potential as a stand-up rusher early, and once he left, the Gators used Fowler as a stand-up rusher more and more as his career went on, using him in ways I did not see used particularly well while Fowler was a member of the Jaguars.

The issue is, Quinn’s defense best projects Fowler to play the same LEO position that he played in Jacksonville. It will be up to Quinn yo get creative with his former chess-piece pass rusher at Florida.

With the Falcons, although there are potentially schematic issues, Fowler could thrive by reuniting with Quinn. If there is anyone who knows how to use him, and when to use him, it's him.

The difference will be whether or not Fowler is used standing up at all. There is potential which went untapped during his stay in Jacksonville that could come to fruition in Atlanta, similar to how it did in Los Angeles. If the Falcons deploy Folwer as a strong-side linebacker on base downs, for example, it could prove fruitful.

If the Falcons aren't creative, Fowler could regress in play and turn out similarly to my time in Jacksonville, however, there is reason to believe the 25-year-old can figure it out, and Quinn might be the best man for the job.