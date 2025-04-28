Former Michigan State Safety Visiting Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In search of depth at the safety position, the Florida Gators are hosting former Michigan State safety Dillon Tatum for an official visit beginning Tuesday, according to On3’s Blake Alderman on X.
Tatum (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) spent three years with the Spartans, playing in 22 games and recording 62 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and eight pass break-ups.
His best season based on the numbers came in his second year. Despite only playing in nine games as a sophomore, he racked up 45 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and seven pass breakups.
In the portal, he is the No. 74 safety. In high school, he was a four-star recruit, who was a top player out of Michigan.
On top of the experience he boasts, Tatum is also a versatile defensive back. In his time with Michigan State, he played both safety and nickelback.
The Farmington Hills, Mich., native has struggled to stay on the field over the past two years, though. During the 2023 season, he missed the final three games due to injury. Then, this past campaign, Tatum played in the season opener against Florida Atlantic but suffered a lower-body injury in that contest that kept him out for the rest of the way.
It is not yet clear where the Gators stand in the transfer’s recruitment, but securing a visit is a step in the right direction if they ultimately do prioritize him. Additionally, the Gators are also in the running for former Miami safety Zaquan Patterson.
So, it’s evident that the Gators want to add more numbers at the safety position, which makes sense given that they lost Greg Smith III to the portal earlier this month.