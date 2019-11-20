Florida WR Freddie Swain Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Gator Maven
It's well known that the strength of Florida's 2019 football roster is the wide receiver position. Towards the end of several receivers' careers at Florida, the position is getting some serious pro recognition.

First, there was Van Jefferson. Then Josh Hammond. And now, Freddie Swain has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, January 18th.

The Ocala, FL product has enjoyed a productive senior season as the co-starting slot receiver in Florida's spread, pass-heavy offense. Swain has set a career-high in receptions with 30, yards with 434, and tied his career-high of five touchdowns.

Swain was a crucial contributor in Florida's 24-13 victory at home over then-ranked No. 7 Auburn Tigers, tallying 146 yards and a score on six receptions.

Swain marks the sixth senior on Florida's 2019 roster to accept an invitation to a prospect bowl game in hopes of hearing his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. He will play alongside Hammond and Jefferson in the Shrine Bowl, and the week after, running back Lamical Perine and defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga will compete in the Senior Bowl, which takes place in Mobile, Alabama on January 25th.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen also met with several potential early entrants for the 2020 NFL Draft during the team's final bye week. It appears that draft talk is about to get into full swing here in Gainesville.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Shipley
John Shipley

Man, he is going to put on a route running clinic in Mobile.

