Gator Guard Becomes New Vehicle for Florida Gators NIL Deals

Florida Gators athletes will get a boost in potential Name, Image and Likeness deals through the newly-launched initiative, Gator Guard.

A new name, image and likeness initiative has officially launched, coined the Gator Guard, led up by one-time University of Florida student, turned successful businessman and current owner of Velocity Automotive, Hugh Hathcock.

Hathcock attended UF for just one semester before dropping out of school to pursue a since-blossomed entrepreneur career.

The initiative, now partnered with an already established NIL Group, The Gator Collective, has already raised $5 million, according to lawyer Darren Heitner, who is affiliated with both the Gator Collective and now Gator Guard. Hathcock jump-started the group with a sizable donation of $3 million.

"War chest only grows from here," Heitner later wrote on Twitter.

According to On3, the initiative was kickstarted over just the last few days.

Hathcock has made waves in Gainesville over the month of April, giving a record-setting $12.6M donation to the Gator Booster organization, the largest donation in the organization's history. The donation was announced on April 12.

"Hugh's talents and success in business are matched only by his passion for the Gators," UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. "He thinks big, so it's only fitting that this is the largest single gift Gators Boosters has ever received. We're so appreciative of the support Hugh provides, and grateful for his generosity."

Portions of that donation will be earmarked for renovations to the basketball practice facility, while the balance will support the UAA Facilities Master Plan.

Gator Guard, however, will be the latest in initiatives to put money into the pockets of athletes at the University of Flordia, now able to earn cash on the backs of their name, image and likeness.

Unlike the grassroots nature of the Gator Collective, the Gator Guard doesn't appear to be run solely on the backs of average fans, rather wealthy businessmen or women that would like to throw in their two cents, or a lot more, of support in order to expand the brand of Florida football

Nevertheless, NIL has long been supported by Florida's AD, who spoke about not only the collective, not affiliated with the university itself, but also on NIL as a whole and how Florida will have a chance to be the best, and wants to be the best at an ever-changing dynamic and wrinkle added to the college athletics sphrere.

"It's a fascinating, really dynamic time and space," Stricklin said in January. "I do know one thing. Whatever it is, the University of Florida has a chance to be really good at it. We want the best. We want a championship experience with integrity for our athletes. We want to do things the right way. We're going to follow the rules.

"But we're also going to create an unbelievable experience where young people can come and be a part of a Top 5 public university and compete at a high level and win championships competing for the Gators."

