Gators Announce 2020 Orange and Blue Game Date

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators will hold their annual "Orange and Blue Game", their spring scrimmage open to fans and media, on April 18th, the university announced.

Kickoff time has not been set yet. In a statement, the university stated that kickoff time, as well as other events surrounding the game, will be released at a later date.

The annual spring scrimmage is played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in front of loyal Gators fans. 

While still far away from now, fans can expect to see Florida's 15 mid-year enrollees take the field for the first time after participating in spring practices, including local quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson, three offensive line prospects in Joshua Braun, Issiah Walker, and Richie Leonard IV, and others.

And of course, all eyes will be on the growth of quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Emory Jones entering 2020.

