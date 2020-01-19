Five Play Prospect: Gators OL Richie Leonard IV Scouting Report

As the GatorMaven "Five Play Prospect" series continues - breaking down each of Florida's early signings with a five play scouting report - it's time to take a deep dive on the four offensive linemen headed to Gainesville.

We'll finish up the unit with Richie Leonard IV, after previously covering Joshua Braun and Issiah Walker, and Gerald Mincey.

Leonard comfortably projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level given his size, standing at 6-2, 353 lbs. With a short and stout frame compared to the rest of the linemen in Florida's 2020 recruiting haul (the rests of the OL prospects average out to 6-5, 324 lbs.), Leonard should be able to slide into the interior immediately while the other three players figure out their best spot.

Film Room

Pull blocks

One of the first things that stands out on Leonard's tape is his pull blocking, which solidifies his ability to play along the interior for Florida. Unlike this clip, Florida doesn't often pull their tackles across the formation in the run game, but they absolutely pull guards to shoot gaps and lead block.

That's something Leonard is capable of. On the rep above, Leonard pulls from the left tackle position to kick out the right edge. As a pulling guard, Leonard would have less space to cover and would charge up the opposing B or C gap to take his block upfield and out of the picture, but he perfectly executed the intention of this tackle-pull as well.

Without trying to sound demeaning, Leonard's frame can serve like a bowling ball to clear out congestion at the line of scrimmage when he's pull-blocking, keeping his eyes down the field while crossing the formation and redirecting himself up the correct gap to create rushing lanes.

Run anchoring

Leonard does a good job of stepping into his block here, taking one step and shooting his hands. However, over time and with added strength at Florida, you'll want to see this first step and punch become more powerful. And that will certainly happen under strength coach Nick Savage and learning new techniques under offensive line coach John Hevesy.

But given Leonard's frame, leverage in blocks almost comes easy. He naturally wins the pad level battle as long as his hands are quick to get into the rusher's chest, which holds true above.

From that, it's easy for him to get push on the rusher and knock him off balance to create gaps. Leonard is quick to anchor after knocking the rusher off-balance, and takes him out of the play while the running back sees daylight.

Drive

You can see where Leonard's stout frame wins him battles in the trenches here, provided natural leverage compared to the average 6-5 tackle. It's easy for Leonard to stand his ground with power and get his hands inside the chest of opposing rushers by having a naturally lower center of gravity.

And from there, Leonard drives out this run block. His feet are relentless and active in driving out, which will only make him a more dominant run blocker.

Which is why he translates so well to guard. Putting Leonard on an island at his size against SEC defensive linemen might cause some issues, but if Leonard is in confined space at guard or center and not tasked with playing on an island to matching the speed of college edge rushers, he can use his natural strengths much more.

Kick-slide and pass protection

Here, Leonard is in pass protection and does have to take on a widening-out edge rusher, and he gets the job done.

Leonard utilizes a solid kick-slide, which allows him to keep the inside off limits and prevents a counter move by the widening edge rusher. He maintains good feet without ever letting his weight cross over his center of gravity and is patient until the rusher has cleared his frame going outside before striking.

His patience perseveres, which prevents any inside counter and allows Leonard to continue widening the rusher out of his lane as the play develops and the ball comes out.

Where Leonard will struggle at the next level is with speed off the edge at his size, which you can see he is a bit late getting his hands on the rusher and has to rely on the inside shoulder for contact. That isn't due to his patience - which was necessary - but due to his lack of length and athleticism to play tackle on an island.

However, Leonard gets by here and should not have those issues while playing along the interior.

Screen blocks

Finally, we take a look at Leonard in the screen game, similar to his pull block at tackle earlier where moving and blocking in space is crucial.

Leonard is sure to get hands on the edge rusher while the screen is getting set up, which is key in preventing this play to get blown up in the backfield.

He knocks the rusher off of his initial outside step to work inside, in order to clear field to get out in space and lead block the screen. Leonard hustles in the direction of the sideline, and while it would be best for him to continue looking downfield as much as possible, he diagnoses the direction of the run after the catch and is quick to angle himself into work out in space.

Leonard's block on the outside cornerback opens up room for several more yards after contact.

Final Thoughts

Richie Leonard IV is a hustler at guard who should do very well in Florida's power run game, with plenty of drive in his game, loads of strength and room for more, and natural leverage to beat power rushers given his frame.

Like Walker and Mincey, Leonard could use a year of pure development to sharpen his first step and make it more explosive. He has the foundation for a good first step and kick-slide at the next level, and his technique is solid, but both could use more power to allow Leonard to continue driving out blocks consistently against bigger defensive linemen.

It's undetermined which position along the interior Leonard IV would play, but my opinion is that he is best suited to play right guard and should be groomed as a mauler opposite of Braun, allowing Florida to dominate the interior, power run game for years to come.