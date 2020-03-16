Gators Cornerback Kaiir Elam Is Already Generating Buzz as a Leader

The Gators may have found themselves a special player in rising-sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam. After injuries to the cornerback position forced Elam into play, he thrived on the competition, giving his coaches confidence in his abilities moving forward into this year.

Much like former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson, the buzz surrounding the young freshman was exciting, and understandably so. Just like Henderson did for his first two seasons in the orange and blue, Elam dons the number five jersey, his length at 6-foot-2 shows he can be just as dominant of all of his hard work comes together.

Players within the locker room have already began to see his transition. Rising redshirt-junior defensive back, Marco Wilson plays both outside cornerback and Star, which is essentially the Gators' version of a nickel corneback. During the team's Pre-Spring press conference, Wilson lauded his defensive back running-mate's leadership skills, and his progression following the offseason workout program.

“It’s usually the older guys but there are definitely some guys like Kaiir [Elam] that are looked at as a leader," Wilson said when asked about the leaders within the Gators' locker room. "Anyone that does the right things on and off the field, if you just speak up and voice your opinion people are going to listen because we all respect each other.

Elam has done all the right things on the field, and off the field during his short time in Gainesville. In February, Elam represented the Gators in the SEC Football Leadership Council. The council is comprised of players from all 14 schools in the SEC. At the meetings the players typically discuss new rule changes along with giving their feedback regarding what can be done to make their collegiate experience better.

Typically, whether in high school, college, or the pros, anyone who takes the initiative in not only bettering themselves on the field, but off the field as well, excel. These players have special traits and illustrates their capacity to learn and grow from different experiences, a maturity typically not seen in a college freshman.

As a freshman, Elam posted 10 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions in eight games played, earning Freshman All-SEC honors, and third-team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus. PFF also credited Elam with allowing only 10 receptions on 23 targets in 2019.

Elam's career has just only begun in Gainesville, yet the praise he receives from coaches and players alike is encouraging. While the team may not have the time needed to train much this spring, come the fall, there is no question Elam will be prepared and ready to take the next step in his young football career.

“Kaiir is coming along great," said Wilson. "I know he’s going to be a great player and we’ve just been getting extra work during the offseason, kind of what me and C.J. [Henderson] used to do together to make each other better. I’ve also been bringing all the other guys along so it’s not just me and Kaiir. I’m trying to get everybody to be on the same level. A high level.”