Over-Under Set for Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson's NFL Draft Slot

As the NFL Draft draws closer, draft ranges are starting to narrow down for college football's top ascending prospects.

Sportsbook BetOnline.ag recently released the over/under for some of the top prospects' draft slots in next month's selection ceremony.

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson is the lone Gators prospect included on the betting sheet, comprised of projected first-round picks. Henderson, along with LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, was given an over/under of 16 1/2, dead in the middle of the first round.

Henderson has been viewed as a first-round caliber prospect dating back to the 2019 offseason, following a dominant sophomore campaign where Henderson did not allow a touchdown across 36 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

While Henderson's 2019 season wasn't as impressive, he still showcased his coverage ability. The 6-1, 204 lb. defensive back allowed only 54.1% of his targets to be caught (per PFF), and broke up 11 passes in nine games - while dealing with an ankle injury early in the season and passing up on the Orange Bowl to prepare for the draft.

With some skepticism regarding his tackling ability and effort, Henderson needed a good performance at the combine in order to maintain his previous status. After clocking a 4.39 40 yard dash and other elite athletic testing results, Henderson more than maintained his draft status, he appears to have elevated it.

As things stand, the Atlanta Falcons own the 16th pick in the NFL Draft and have a major need at both cornerback and on the edge, so the 16½ slot makes a lot of sense for both Henderson and Chaisson. Though, Atlanta signed former Florida edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a three year, $48 million contract last week, so Henderson would appear more logical.

Will Henderson crack the top half of the draft? We'll find out on April 23rd.

The full odds list is as follows, in first-name alphabetical order courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas: Over/Under 10½

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb: Over/Under 12½

Ohio State EDGE Chase Young: Over/Under 2½

Florida CB C.J. Henderson: Over/Under 16½

Auburn DL Derrick Brown: Over/Under 8½

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III: Over/Under 15½

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons: Over/Under 6½

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw: Over/Under 15½

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills: Over/Under 10½

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah: Over/Under 4½

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy: Over/Under 12½

Utah State QB Jordan Love: Over/Under 13½

Houston OT Josh Jones: Over/Under 25½

Oregon QB Justin Herbert: Over/Under 5½

LSU WR Justin Jefferson: Over/Under 21½

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray: Over/Under 19½

LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson: Over/Under 16½

LSU CB Kristian Fulton: Over/Under 24½

Louisville OT Will Mekhi Becton: Over/Under 8½

LSU LB Patrick Queen: Over/Under 25½

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: Over/Under 3½

Alabama S Xavier McKinney: Over/Under 25½

Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos: Over/Under 27½