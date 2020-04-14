Gators LB David Reese: 'I Really Was the Quarterback of Our Defense'

Perhaps one of the most pressing issues Florida faces this offseason is trying to replace the quarterback of their defense in middle linebacker David Reese II.

While that phrase - "quarterback of the defense" - is often thrown around, Reese truly filled that role at Florida. Serving three years as the team's starting middle linebacker, Reese was the lead communicator across the entire defense and wore the proverbial green dot to get the team lined up.

He'll tell you as much.

"I was basically the guy in the middle. I take a lot of pride in being that field general," Reese told USA Today's Justin Melo in an interview prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. "I really was the quarterback of our defense."

Reese racked up an impressive 322 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 21 tackles for loss during his four-year, 46-game career at Florida. Along the way, Reese earned AP All-SEC Second Team honors in 2019, and a spot on Phil Steele's All-SEC Second Team in 2017 after posting a career-high 10 tackles for loss and leading the Gators in tackles with 102.

"It’s on me to communicate with everybody and make sure that we’re all lined up correctly," Reese continued on his role at Florida with Melo. "We had a lot of great athletes at Florida and I had to make sure that we were all on the same page. As long as that continues to happen, Florida is gonna remain one of the top teams in the nation."

While Reese claims Florida will remain a top team with a quality middle linebacker calling the shots, replacing his production and leadership will not be easy to do. A lack of spring practice due to the novel coronavirus makes that objective even harder to accomplish.

Currently, the middle linebacker position is up for grabs for both experienced and young defenders on Florida's defense. Head coach Dan Mullen left the position open for competition entering spring - before it was canceled - as he does with every position on the roster.

"There is a bunch, I mean, you’ve got Ventrell [Miller], you’ve got James Houston, which are there. Mohamoud Diabate has played both positions. It will be interesting with the backers to see, Lacedrick Brunson had a great year last year, really took some steps forward," Mullen mentioned of candidates to replace Reese in March.

Another candidate, who has yet to enroll and therefore was left out of Mullen's original candidates, is Derek Wingo. One of Florida's top signings, an athletic freak possessing a high football IQ, Wingo could emerge at the position as well when he takes the practice field.

"For me to really see how those guys take on. We’ve had guys play and not be the guy in there. We are going to try and see, and [defensive coordinator] Todd [Grantham] wants to have guys play both positions and to see who can play, who can swing it, who can play both sides or who is more comfortable at one or the other."

In an accelerated offseason, whenever football should start back up, the Gators' task of replacing its defensive leader is tall. As Reese acknowledged, his responsibilities went far and beyond making tackles.

And while each of the candidates that Mullen mentioned have flashed the playmaking ability to man the middle linebacker spot, the communication and leadership aspect is a completely different animal.