Former Gators WR Demarcus Robinson Re-Signs Kansas City

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had his eyes set on cashing in this offseason, set to hit the open market for the first time in his young career.

Things didn't go as planned.

Robinson, 25, is fresh off of a career season in Kansas City, posting 32 receptions for 49 yards and four scores, starting 10 games and playing in each contest including the playoffs. That wasn't enough to get other NFL teams to bite, though, as he has now re-signed with the Chiefs on a one year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Emerging in place of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and starter Sammy Watkins, who both dealt with injuries in 2019, the 6-3, 203 lb. wide receiver was a key contributor in Kansas City's explosive, pass-happy offense en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Across four seasons after being selected by Kansas City in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson has accumulated 74 total receptions for 925 yards and seven touchdowns, creating 32 first downs over the past two seasons (54 receptions in that span).

While Robinson hasn't produced an illustrious career to this point, it was believed that he had shown enough to go out in free agency and earn some coin. Prior to free agency, several teams were rumored to be interested in Robinson's services, specifically the Philadelphia Eagles. Though, that interest did not turn into a signing.

This one-year deal could serve as a prove-it deal for Robinson, allowing him to test the market again next year if he can replicate or further his production. At this time, with what's being considered a historical NFL Draft class at the wide receiver position headlining this offseason, teams simply didn't seem to want to pay a rather unproven commodity when they can draft one instead.

During his three-year career at Florida (2013-15), Robinson stood out in what as otherwise a pretty stagnant Florida passing attack, tallying 105 receptions for 1353 yards and nine touchdowns.