Gators TE Kyle Pitts Gets Bigger, Stronger During Offseason

After an impressive, breakout campaign in 2019, Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is ready to take his talents to new heights entering his junior year.

During the offseason, the 6-foot-6 giant gained 11 pounds from 235 pounds as a sophomore to 246 pounds under the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage. Entering spring, Pitts wants to fill out his frame to become a more complete tight end.

Last season, the big-time receiving threat accumulated 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns becoming a reliable target over the middle of the field for rising-fifth-year senior Kyle Trask.

This season will be a little bit different for the junior tight end, however. Over the past two seasons, Pitts was taught under the direction of tight ends coach Larry Scott. Scott has since taken a head coaching job with Howard University and was subsequently replaced with Tim Brewster.

Pitts learned of the change the night Scott accepted the Howard job. Scott simply relayed to him that there are certain things in life you must do for your family, Pitts explained to members of the media on Monday during the team's pre-spring press conference. Gators head coach Dan Mullen informed Pitts of the coaching change shortly thereafter.

“Coach Brewster is a high-energy guy," Pitts said. "He has a great history with tight ends he produced in the NFL. We’re just soaking in knowledge that he’s bringing and just adding to what Coach Scott already instilled in our minds.”

He's right, Brewster does have a great history with tight ends. Brewster once tried out and eventually developed for two years a young former basketball player out of Kent State attempting to make his mark in football - former San Diego Chargers tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Gates.

From 2003-2004, Brewster taught Gates as the Chargers' tight ends coach before moving on to coach for the Denver Broncos in the same capacity. Brewster also taught former Florida State tight end and Mackey Award winner Nick O'Leary during his tenure with the Seminoles. It's safe to say that Pitts is in good hands.

Pitts explained that getting heavier was more about being better at in-line blocking along with being versatile outside and in the slot as well - essentially becoming a more complete tight end.

Now, after a stellar sophomore season, Pitts is getting set to take on more of a leadership role with the Gators within a tight end group that includes Keon Zipperer, Dante Lang, Kemore Gamble, and Jonathan Odom.

“Just bringing everybody up around you and knowing it is younger guys," Pitts told reporters when asked how he would set the tone for the younger guys in the room next season. "But they have to fill the shoes of the older guys that left. It’s time for them to step up and be ready to play.”

Pitts has similar expectations for the Gators this season to Trask. The College Football Playoffs should be the expectation, he says.

“I think just each guy mentally preparing better this season and that we already experienced 10 wins and 11 wins like you said and now it’s time to try and move on to the next thing, the playoffs and hopefully win a National Championship.”