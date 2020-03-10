Gators QB Kyle Trask: 'I Think We Have a Great Shot' at College Football Playoffs

Expectations in Gator Country are at an all-time high right now. Both externally, and internally, it appears anything short of the college football playoffs for this season would be a disappointment.

Both head coach Dan Mullen and starting quarterback Kyle Trask shared their expectations with members of the media on Monday for the annual pre-spring press conference - spring practice is set to begin on Monday, March 16th. In the meantime the players have trained under strength and conditioning coach, Nick Savage in preparation for the long season ahead.

“Every year we try to make it a little bit harder and harder," Trask said when asked about new expectations in year-three with Mullen. "When he first got here – Coach Savage is a great strength coach – it was kind of a shock at first and getting used to it. Now we’re locked in and ready to go.”

The 'shock' may have stemmed from the team coming off of a deflating 4-7 season in the last year under former head coach Jim McElwain. Expectations, and confidence were at an all time low, and have only just now been restored with Mullen leading the charge.

“Obviously, three or four years ago when we were 4-7, a lot of us didn’t have a whole lot of confidence on the field," Trask told reporters on Monday. "Just having success and New Year’s Six bowl games brings a lot of confidence to this program that we can go toe-to-toe with anybody.”

Over the past two seasons in 2019 and 2018, the Gators have gone 11-2, and 10-3. Both years the team has earned New Year's Six bowl bids, with the 2019 team getting a trip to the Orange Bowl, and the 2018 team getting a trip to the peach bowl. Each year the Gators have raised expectations, both internally and externally based on performance.

Mullen says the expectations, at least internally, started to raise when he first stepped foot in Gainesville in 2018. In year one, getting to 10 wins was the achievable goal, year two, 11 wins, and seemingly in year three, 12 wins and a College Football Playoff bid is the latest an on a set of achievable goals for Florida.

"Last year we had really high expectations within the team," Mullen said on Monday. "I think when you add the external part, I think that’s catching up to where we were internally, and I don’t think it’s something that really affects you until you get into the season, right?"

The confidence, which is brought on from out-of-season play, is oftentimes high. No games have been played, typically the entire team is assembled, and in rhythm, and there is no external pressure piling on the team for the next week. Expectations are at an all-time high in Gainesville right now and that will likely be carried into the season, and beyond.

The ultimate goal for the Gators this season is, of course, a National Championship, but getting into the College Football Playoffs hasn't been thought of as necessarily an achievable goal so early in Mullen's tenure. This has changed, and according to Trask, it's achievable.

“I think we have a great shot because our guys know how the coaches operate," Trask said about the team getting into the College Football Playoffs. "We know what the coaches want to see. Everyone really has that perfect bond right now. We’re working really hard and we’re excited to see where the season takes us.”

As the starting quarterback of the team - at least for now after a successful 2019 -, Trask is the quintessential leader of the Gators. With leadership bought in, the team can move forward without doubting themselves.

"I’m excited to see where this season takes us.”