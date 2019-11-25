Gators QB Kyle Trask to Return in 2020, Won't Declare for NFL Draft

It isn't a surprise to hear, but Gators quarterback Kyle Trask isn't leaving the University of Florida anytime soon.

The redshirt junior, who has started eight games for Florida this season, will not declare for the 2020 NFL Draft as things currently stand. Trask made that clear during his weekly press conference.

"I still have a whole 'nother year here, so I don't plan on leaving." Trask spoke confidently about the decision, so don't expect any change here.

As Florida's starting quarterback, filling in for the injured Feleipe Franks after he suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 3, Trask has earned nationwide acclaim.

Posting 2293 passing yards, a 66.5% completion rate, 21 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, Trask was named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which goes to the nation's best offensive player "who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity."

The Gators have climbed to a 9-2 record with a 6-2 record in the SEC this season, and are on the verge of a second New Year's Six Bowl appearance in a row.

Trask would have been an interesting case should he have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. As quarterbacks carry an inflated value as prospects, Trask certainly would have been put under a microscope by NFL talent evaluators. He has already graduated from the University, so he likely would have received an NFL Senior Bowl invite to meet with teams and compete to raise his draft stock.

But all for not, Trask will return for a redshirt senior season in orange and blue next year. The question is, will Franks? And how about soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Emory Jones? Will Florida embark on a three-way QB battle for the ages in Gainesville this offseason?