Gators QB Kyle Trask: It's Been a 'Pretty Crazy Ride for Me'

No one would have guessed that fifth-year senior Kyle Trask would be heading into his final collegiate season as the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators. What was almost happenstance, has turned out to be a very compelling story, which could end in glory if everything goes just right.

Recruited by the previous regime as a three-star, pro-style backup quarterback out of Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas, Trask began his collegiate career by redshirting his freshman season in 2016, only to miss the entirety of his second season due to a foot injury suffered just prior week one of 2017. Months prior to that, in April, Trask underwent surgery on his knee as well, according to various reports.

Trask's first game action wouldn't come until 2018, as a backup to entrenched starter at quarterback in former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks. Resorted to spot-duty in two games and replacing Franks in one due to performance, Trask only completed 14 out of 22 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Hardly the look of a dynasty quarterback, and while competing with Franks to start that next week, Trask was once again injured in practice and done for the year.



However, Trask would get an opportunity the very next season. After beating out then-sophomore quarterback Emory Jones for the primary backup position, Trask was thrust into the starting lineup after an injury to Franks in Week 3 forced him to miss the rest of the season. The rest is history.

Trask would go on to complete 237 out of 354 of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Leading the Gators to their second-straight New Years Six Bowl victory in Miami Gardens, Florida at the Orange Bowl and first 11-win season since 2012.

Now, entering the 2020 season, Trask has already been receiving praise - expected to be the SEC's top rated quarterback -, which, to him, is "crazy".

"Just from where I started the season to where it ended. It’s a pretty crazy ride for me. I just hopefully can improve on that,” Trask said during the team's pre-spring press conference earlier this month.

While Trask has been able to reflect on last season during his off time, now all of his focus is set on the upcoming year, hoping to simply improve upon where they left off. The Gators starting quarterback understands his head coach, Dan Mullen. Mullen preaches competition, and Trask is certainly no stranger to it.

“Coach Mullen’s always done that," Trask said about Mullen assigning starter repetitions to everyone in practice. "Ever since we’ve gotten here, especially in the spring. Everyone’s going to get their opportunity. We just have to take it upon ourselves to compete every day and make sure we just keep getting better.”

Trask says the most important thing for him to work on this season, aside from getting a better understand of the Mullen playbook, is quickness and getting the football out as fast as possible: “That’s what Coach Mullen wants to see."

The Gators' starting quarterback - at least for now -, will have to improve his game, and bring Florida to new heights without the majority of his go-to targets from a season ago. No longer able to depend on players such as Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain, the Gators will gave to rely on newer receivers who will have an abundance of opportunities to earn playing time.

The new receivers and Trask have thrown together plenty during the offseason, attempting to hone in their craft. "We’ll be ready when the time comes," Trask said. Later adding that it'll take a lot of hard work from "all of us."

If the Gators are going to reach their goal of the College Football Playoffs, it'll have to start with Trask and the Gators' offense this upcoming season. For Trask, what seemed like a dream, is beginning to look like reality.