Opportunities Abound for Young Gators Wide Receivers in 2020

When the Florida Gators get set to suit up this fall - if they ever do -, there will be vastly different skill players than just one year ago.

In 2019, the Gators relied heavily on core veteran players which have been involved in the team's offense throughout Gators head coach Dan Mullen's tenure. Four of the team's top five wide receivers are no longer with the team, absent of any eligibility and are heading into the NFL Draft in April.

All four wide receivers who are leaving - Freddie Swain, Van Jefferson, Josh Hammond, and Tyrie Cleveland - combined for 139 receptions, 1,871 yards, and 16 touchdowns in 2019. For reference, all wide receivers outside of those four combined for 64 receptions for 958 yards, and six touchdowns. Rising-senior receiver Trevon Grimes accounted for 33 receptions, 491 yards, and three touchdowns out of that group.

Entering 2020, the Gators will have to rely on seldom-used weapons to spur production within the group. In Mullen's offense, the Gators rely on spreading the ball around, which explains the disparity in targets, along with receptions for the various receivers in 2019. This means, 2019 starting quarterback Kyle Trask or - potentially - rising-junior quarterback Emory Jones will need to get comfortable with their new-found targets.

Opportunities for increased playing time will come during the eventual spring or fall camp - if they were to occur.

Two major contributors - Grimes and rising-redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jacob Copeland - received significant playing time last season. Grimes accounted for 561 snaps and Copeland, 316, according to Pro Football Focus. Both players have shown plenty of ability in the past and should remain the Gators' top two targets at wide receiver heading into 2020. Both offer different skill sets which the Gators would want to use to exploit the opposing team's defense.

For Grimes, 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, his ability over the middle of the field proved deadly, consistently finding soft spots in zone coverage and using his large frame to provide an easy target, exploiting opposing defenses with incredible run-after-catch skills. In 2019, Grimes accounted for 239 yards after catch out of 491 yards in 2019.

Trevon Grimes (2019)

Copeland, 6-foot-0, 192 pounds is a a freak of nature in his own right, the rising-redshirt sophomore ran a 4.50 40-yard dash in high school and routinely boasted his athleticism on the gridiron last season. Able to breakaway from defenders with ease, Copeland is going to be a key contributor to the Gators offense next season.

During his pre-spring press conference, Mullen discussed the wide receivers which redshirted last season who could also be vying for playing time next season, including Dionte Marks, Trent Whittemore, and Ja'Markis Weston.

“I’m really excited about that group," Mullen said just prior to when spring camp was set to open. "You look at the three guys that played in games but redshirted last year. I’m really excited to see those guys. Obviously they have to pick it up and get used to playing and knowing the scheme and how to get open. But I think I’m really excited because you look at the talent that those guys have is pretty special."

The Gators will need to rely heavily on some inexperienced players in their receiving corp, but on the surface, Florida appears to be in great shape thanks to the untapped potential the group brings to the table. Only time will tell if it comes to fruition.