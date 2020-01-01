Gators RB Lamical Perine Enters 2020 NFL Draft With Momentum

When Lamical Perine announced that he would return to the University of Florida for a senior season, it was assumed that he would lead the charge of another dominant run game.

But you know what they say about making assumptions.

Perine didn't take a step back in regards to his talent, but Florida's running game did. After averaging 213 yards per game in 2018, when Florida ran the ball on nearly 60% of plays, the Gators averaged only 130 yards per game in 2019.

The team's average yards per carry went down an entire yards, from 5.3 to 4.3, amidst significant run blocking issues.

For Perine, that meant that he couldn't capitalize on run game production as the team's de-facto RB1. Following a successful junior campaign of 826 yards and seven touchdowns, Perine pushed his way through a struggling offensive line to 539 yards and four scores prior to the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl.

But that didn't stop Perine from remaining a critical aspect of Florida's offense, While the Gators transitioned to a pass-heavy attack in lieu of a consistent run game, Perine managed to catch 35 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns through the air. While little run game production didn't do Perine any favors in boosting his NFL Draft stock, his growth as a receiving back did him wonders.

Then, to cap off his four-year career in orange and blue, Perine finally broke free.

Without Perine, the Gators could have been in serious trouble against Virginia in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Kyle Trask struggled during the entire game, throwing an interception with defenders dropping three other near-picks at various moments.

For the first time all season, Florida couldn't rely on moving the ball through the air. Ironically, from start to finish, the Gators became dependent on the run game.

And it worked.

Perine rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against the Cavaliers, and added five receptions for 43 yards and a receiving score. After Florida was crowned Orange Bowl champions following a 36-28 victory, Lamical Perine stood on the stage and accepted the 2019 Orange Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.

Members of the NFL Draft community and other analysts were quick to notice.

Now, Perine will enter the 2020 NFL Draft with momentum. He's been widely regarded as a Day 3 prospect, given his lack of rushing production this season, but he's proven his worth and went out with a bang that won't be forgotten as he attempts to boost his draft stock.

The 5-11, 218 lb. back is set to showcase his talents at the 2020 Senior Bowl this month, in front of NFL scouting personnel and coaching staffs. His performance in the Orange Bowl will keep his name high on everyone's list that attends.

Perine finished his senior season, fresh off of his Orange Bowl dominance, with 677 rushing yards and six touchdowns, paired with 262 receiving yards and five scores. In a supposed down-year for running backs at the University of Florida, let down by the hype surrounding the position entering the season, Perine capitalized on the opportunity to become more well-rounded.

And at the close of his senior campaign, his efforts paid off.