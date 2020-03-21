AllGators
What is the Next Step for Gators Safety Shawn Davis?

Brandon Carroll

In a year where the Gators defense was plagued with inconsistent play from the safety unit at times, Shawn Davis shined through on his way to the best season of his collegiate career.

After his first two seasons at Florida, Davis accounted for 33 tackles, two and half of which were for loss, six passes defended, and a fumble recovery as a rotational piece in the Gators defense.

Mainly seeing time as a special teams player his first season then more of a depth piece as a sophomore, Davis was able to emerge as the star safety in critical moments in 2019. Gaining separation from the rest of the group with a breakout performance against Miami the first week of the season, Davis earned a starting position and didn’t look back.

In 2019, Davis more than doubled his production from his first two seasons combined and emerged as the lone leader of a shaky safety group with his performance throughout the year.

Accounting for 51 tackles—a mark that ranked fourth on the team—a tackle for loss, three passes defended, and three interceptions throughout the season, he was the one consistent piece for the unit to rely upon.

Also, according to Pro Football Focus, Davis only allowed a passer rating of 37.8 to opposing quarterbacks, including a 0.0 rating against Kentucky where he had an interception both times he was targeted.

After announcing he would return for his senior season following the Gators bowl victory over Virginia—a game in which he recorded four tackles—Davis is a part of a large returning secondary from Florida’s most successful season in the past decade.

As a true safety talent, Davis has shown physicality at the point of attack and a large range in coverage. Being the most complete talent on the back end of the Florida defense, Davis has solidified his role as a leader for the 2020 season.

With the likes of Brad Stewart and Donovan Stiner and Mordecai McDaniel, Davis remains the biggest playmaker and most consistent defensive back within the group of safeties. returning alongside him, and considering the addition of two freshmen safeties Rashad Torrence II and Mordecai McDaniel, Davis remains the biggest playmaker and most consistent defensive back within the group of safeties.

However, there is more to being a leader than just his play on the field. Pushing others on and off the field to make the right decisions and holding everyone accountable to achieve excellence is now his latest challenge in the orange and blue.

For the Gators to be successful not just at the safety position but at the defense as a whole, Davis is well-suited to step up in a leadership role in 2020. A veteran amongst young and emerging players paired with recent success, look for Davis to be one of the more important player's on UF's defense this year.

