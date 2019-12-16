Gators Tight End Lucas Krull Transfers to Pittsburgh

While quarterback Feleipe Franks' decision to leave Florida and enter the NCAA transfer portal stole the show two weeks ago in Gainesville, the Gators' signal-caller wasn't the only player to look for a new home.

At the same time, redshirt junior tight end Lucas Krull stated his intention to transfer as a graudate student, and that he has. The 6-7, 257 lb. tight end has announced that he will transfer to the University of Pittsburgh.

During his career at Florida, Krull tallied only nine receptions for 108 yards, throwing two passes on trick plays along the way and converting two first downs in the process. Otherwise, Krull was primarily utilized as a blocker and on special teams.

Head coach Dan Mullen brought Krull into the program as a transfer student from Jefferson College (Missouri), where he pitched in 11 games for Jefferson's baseball team from 2017-18. However, as his baseball career wasn't ironing out as planned, Krull sought after an opportunity to play college football after logging time as a wide receiver in high school in Kansas.

Mullen saw a prospect with an intriguing size and athleticism combo, and took a chance on Krull. While he won't be remembered for much on the field, the Lucas Krull experiment at Florida should foreshadow future creativity with prospects under Mullen. The Gators brought on tight end Clifford Taylor IV this past season as a walk-on, despite never playing high school football and focusing on basketball instead.