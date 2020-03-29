Hidden Gems: Gators Redshirt Freshman RB Nay'Quan Wright Has Plenty of Potential

The Florida Gators have big decisions to make while putting together their running back depth chart.

After losing all-purpose running back Lamical Perine to the NFL Draft, Florida has been left with a group of running backs who, while they may complement each other, do not all stick out as the sure-fire three-down back that Perine was for the team.

Heading up the group entering 2020 is junior running back Dameon Pierce. Pierce has spent the bulk of his playing career at Florida playing second fiddle to Perine. Over the past two years, Pierce has rushed for 729 yards on 123 carries (5.9 yards-per-carry) and has recorded six rushing touchdowns.

While Gators head coach Dan Mullen preaches competition, the lead back role for the Gators feels all but solidified.

However, who will get the bulk of the second team carries is up in the air. Both redshirt sophomore Malik Davis and redshirt sophomore-transfer-running back Lorenzo Lingard have issues.

Davis has dealt with injury issues in the past and, as a result, has not been as effective in the backfield as Florida might like to see. Lingard's transfer waiver has yet to be approved, however, there is an opening for it to happen prior to the start of the season.

Enter redshirt freshman Nay'Quan Wright.

Wright, 5-foot-8, 195-pounds, signed with Florida out of as a four-star prospect out of Miami Gardens (Fla.) while attending Miami Carol City High School. After redshirting his freshman season, Wright has a prime opportunity in front of him to overtake the primary backup duties at the team's running back position.

The South Florida native picked the Gators over several other high-profile colleges, namely Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia. Coincidentally, Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster recruited Wright to the Seminoles.

Wright brings an element to the Florida offense that will be missed by the departure of Perine. Having a running back with the ability to catch the football out of the backfield is important, especially in Mullen's spread offense.

Nay'Quan Wright - Receiving ability

Here, Wright shows off his receiving and route-running ability, able to catch the football in stride and continue down the gridiron. While Wright does not have impressive long-speed, his ability to make quick movements in short spaces is dynamic - something Perine was used to doing.

At his Pre-Spring press conference, Mullen gave high-praise to Perine when speaking about his NFL aspirations, noting how important he was in the passing game with Florida.

"I mean he was a great mismatch in the pass game," said Mullen. "He was such a dynamic receiver. I think that’s something that as you see him now moving forward that I think a lot of people at the next level in the NFL are so excited about is his versatility as a running back."

Versatility is one way for a player, especially a running back, to get more playing time. While Wright has yet to play meaningful snaps at the collegiate level, he has shown plenty of promise at the high school level to potentially provide Florida with a semblance of what the team got out of Perine.

Nay'Quan Wright - Contact balance

Wright's best asset is his ability to run through arm tackles, showing off his contact balance along the way.

The 5-foot-8 running back compares strongly to former Miami Hurricane and current Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson. Both players effortlessly break tackles at the line of scrimmage, typically making one cut before heading upfield.

In 2020, the Gators will need a reliable running back behind Pierce if they are to regain their dominance on the ground. Last season, the Gators struggled in this area primarily because of a lack of depth and a young, learning offensive line.

Nay'Quan Wright - Blocking ability

The most important trait of a third-down running back is his ability to block. Here, Wright shows quick instincts to step up in the pocket, blocking the opposing defender to buy his quarterback more time to throw the football downfield. If Wright can pick up the Gators' pass-protection packages, he will already have a leg-up on his competition.

While time will tell whether this hidden gem will find his way up on the Gators' depth chart come the start of the 2020 season, there is no question he has all the tools needed to bring new life to the Gators backfield.