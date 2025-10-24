How Gators DB Alfonzo Allen Jr. is a Dying Breed in College Football
A few years from now, like thousands of college football walk-ons at their respective programs across the country, a player like Alfonzo Allen Jr. will likely not have a spot on the Florida Gators' roster.
A senior walk-on with just 131 total snaps played in his collegiate career coming into the season, Allen Jr. is in a situation that the new NCAA roster limits look to eliminate, making him a dying-bread of fringe Power-4 players not on scholarship filling out a premier programs' locker room, ultimately being unlikely to ever see the field.
Yet for Allen Jr., Saturday became an opportunity those in his situation dream about, with the Miami native quickly going from unknown to starring in an SEC conference victory.
Entering the matchup with just 14 career tackles, the safety would leave a name to remember and a story etched in Gators history. He more than doubled his career total with a game-high 15 tackles in Florida's 23-21 win over Mississippi State last week.
“Alfonzo Allen… A walk-on that's earned a scholarship at different times in his career. I mean, incredible. The guy is a football player," now former Gators head coach Billy Napier said after the performance against Mississippi State. “Not the biggest guy, fastest guy, but instinctive. He stepped up in the team in a major way. Is that guy even here 10 years from now? Probably not, right? He was clutch.”
Passing on Florida as a three-star recruit out of high school with an offer from the Gators, Allen Jr. was unranked in the portal when he ultimately decided to join Florida’s program as a preferred walk-on after spending two seasons at Baylor. Though not garnering much interest after playing just 89 snaps with the Bears, his connection with a Gators assistant led him to the opportunity.
“I was praying for it. I mean, a lot of opportunities here wasn't open for me at the time, and I just kept praying. And then God answered," Allen Jr. said about the process of getting to Florida. “Just coming back home and mainly Coach (Ron) Roberts. First guy that ever believed in me.”
After spending his first year in college under Roberts at Baylor, the decision to return home for the Miami Central product and reunite with the defensive coordinator was an easy choice, despite the low chance at earning a large role at the program.
"Just had a good relationship with the young man, and it didn't work out for him there, you know, what he was looking for, and wanted an opportunity to come closer to home, be around family and stuff," Roberts detailed last spring. "And he's a guy that knows what we're doing, you know, he wasn't here in the spring or summer. So, yeah, he has a familiarity with the defense, you know, looking for him to get in a situation where he can contribute.”
Regardless, Allen Jr. continued to stay ready for Roberts no matter where his name sat on his depth chart.
“I remember my freshman year, I played against Samford. I got my first sack, and then the next game, I didn't get to play it. I remember sitting in (Roberts) office, and he told me he felt like I wasn't ready,” Allen Jr. recalled. “So it always stuck to me to this day. I'm constantly putting it in my head to be ready."
With veteran starter Jordan Castell being a late scratch in Florida’s matchup against the Bulldogs, No. 43 would be ready despite learning he would be starting just hours before kickoff. Though most in Gainesville had never even heard his name before, Allen would introduce himself quickly, finishing the game with 15 total tackles, the most in a single game by a Florida Gator since Rashaad Torrence II in 2021.
He also had an impact last season in the Gators' win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl with an interception.
“It means a lot because I'm playing for my guys, you know? I love them boys, and I'll do whatever it takes for them,” Allen Jr. said after the performance. “I ain't stat-chasing. I'm just trying to do whatever God wants me to do on the field.”
With the word ‘FAITH’ written on his eye black and taped beneath his eyes, Allen Jr.’s performance was not just a testament to a belief in himself he has always carried, but for him, a testament to his belief in god.
“I mean, right now, this is what I pray for. I'm living out the prayers that I prayed for. So glory to God, and this is all him tonight,” Allen Jr. said. “It is God, it wasn't me, you know what I'm saying? I'm just praying, hoping I get an opportunity and tonight I got one and made the most of it. So shout out to God.”
With his name now forever etched in Florida Gators' lore, Allen Jr.’s story is far from over, with his performance hopefully just a start in what will be an incredible tale of resilience. With just five games left in what will likely be his last season in college football, the walk-on will have a chance to continue to make any opportunity count.
“Honestly, I was just ready for the moment. Been preparing for it. Just execute as soon as you get on the field and make the most of my opportunities,” Allen Jr. said. “Everything is not going to be perfect… Just gotta keep your head down, keep working and keep face. Sometimes things may not work out the way you want, but when it's time is time.”