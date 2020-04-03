Jonathan Greenard Draws Influence From Former Gators QB Feleipe Franks

As former Florida Gators edge rusher Jonathan Greenard looks forward to the next step of his football career, he at the same time looks to a past teammate for influence and guidance.

In an interview with NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo, Greenard shared the members of his life that have motivated, inspired, and given him a positive influence as he works towards hearing his name selected in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Greenard was quick to point to his mother, Carmen Greenard-Varnum, for raising him and his siblings after the passing of his father, Mack Greenard, for both motivating and inspiring him.

But it is former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks that Greenard specifically notes has positively influenced his character.

"Feleipe Franks has affected me in a positive way, but he might not know it," Greenard told NFL.com.

Franks, who started 24 games for Florida from 2017-19, suffered a season-ending dislocated ankle against Kentucky in week three last season. That injury led to the emergence of quarterback Kyle Trask - signaling the end of Franks' career at Florida. He has since transferred as a graduate student to Arkansas and should enter the looming 2020 season as the Razorbacks' starting quarterback.

For Franks, the 2019 season looked to be the most important of his career. After a positive end to his 2018 season under new head coach and respected quarterback guru Dan Mullen, following inconsistent performances previously, Franks appeared ready to take the next step as a quarterback and make Florida a contender.

Thus, Franks' injury was pretty derailing. But Greenard is inspired by the way Franks handled that adversity.

"The way he fought through his injury while staying humble was admirable," Greenard said. "Seeing his success story and how he's getting back on the field for a big year at Arkansas next season, and thinking about my wrist injury that sidelined me in 2018, it showed me that you can come back better and stronger if you don't let it break you."

Greenard is referring to a broken wrist that derailed an important season for himself, at Louisville in 2019. Nine snaps into the season opener of his redshirt junior season against Alabama, Greenard went down with the injury - and much like Franks at Florida following his injury, his time with the Cardinals football team was over.

The 6-3, 263 lb. edge rusher went on to transfer to Florida as a graduate student, and the rest was history. Greenard went on to lead the SEC with 10 sacks, leading the charge of the conference's best pass-rushing unit. The Gators totaled 49 sacks in 2019.

AllGators projects Greenard to be a day two pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off on April 23rd.