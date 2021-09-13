Kickoff Time Set for Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 25

The Florida Gators will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 25 in The Swamp, the SEC confirmed the time today.

Today, the Southeastern Conference officially confirmed the game time for the Florida Gators to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 25. The game will officially take place at 7:00 p.m. ET., in The Swamp, Florida's third home game of the year.

The game will officially air on ESPN.

For Florida, the night-time affair will be their second of the season with the first coming in Week 1 against the Florida Atlantic Owls. The match will be the program's second SEC contest with the first coming this weekend in The Swamp against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Last season, Florida defeated Tennessee 31-19 in an away game that featured a four-touchdown affair from former Gators QB Kyle Trask. The majority of the team's offense came through the air, with Trask compiling 433 yards through the air. That game, of course, took place in Knoxville.

The game on Sept. 25 will take place in Gainesville, and the last time Florida played Tennessee in The Swamp, the score differential was much larger with the Gators blowing out the Volonteers 34-3. Trask, at the time, was competing in his first start for the Gators, throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

The Florida offense recorded a total of 441 yards on the day.

This season, Florida is sporting another new quarterback in redshirt junior Emory Jones, along with sophomore QB Anthony Richardson. Both are likely to have plenty of reps during the contest.

Florida's first SEC road game will take place the following week as the team looks to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 2.

