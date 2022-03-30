Gators’ Mike Peterson Excited To Be Back, Provides Insight Into LB Room

The Florida Gators have upgraded in all facets, including on its coaching staff with the addition of outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson.

Photo: Mike Peterson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Mike Peterson made his way home this offseason, returning to his hometown of Gainesville and reuniting with the university that developed him into an All-Pro linebacker.

Peterson, 45, played for the Florida Gators and Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier from 1995-98 before leading an outstanding career in the NFL, playing for three franchises, the Indianapolis Colts (1999-2002), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-08) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-12).

As for his collegiate merits, he's a Gator Great, inducted in 2011 and part of the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. Simply put, Peterson knows what it takes to make a great football player at the University of Florida, and his fit within the program as a coach was simple to see.

Joining head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville, as the Gators' new outside linebackers coach, was an easy decision for Peterson, he told members of the media on Tuesday. Once the call was made, Peterson said it was simple, "This is home."

"He called and we both knew, we had mutual friends. I did my homework on him and I'm sure pretty sure he did his homework on me. It was an easy simple process, man." Peterson said. "This is home. So it wasn’t too much the other place could say or do to keep me. This is home.”

Prior to joining Florida, Peterson coached as the South Carolina Gamecocks' outside linebackers coach from 2016-21. His first stint with UF would come in 2013 as a student assistant and then for the next two years in 2014-15 as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Just before leaving Florida the first time, Peterson sought some advice from the coach that gave him his first collegiate coaching opportunity, who he followed to South Carolina, former Florida head coach Will Muschamp.

"He said 'You know, Pete, sometimes you've got to leave home to come back home.' I didn't know what that meant at the time," Peterson admitted.

Now, Peterson knows exactly what that means and will forever be indebted to the coach who gave him his first shot. He's back home.

This time at UF, Peterson will be able to have an impact on the field, coaching up the future pass rushers and sideline-to-sideline players on the outside of the Florida front seven. For Peterson, the position he's working with, the "JACK" is ideal for a college player to come and play.

"You’re going to see him drop into coverage. You’re going to go see him play to run. As a college kid, I’d say it's the ideal position that I would love to come play in, you know, I can pretty much showcase my skills and do a lot of things."

One of those marquee players at the position for UF is Brenton Cox Jr., who is entering his fifth year at Florida. Cox, according to Peterson, was one of the first players to come into the meeting room to meet and get to know the new position coach.

"I actually recruited him when he was coming out," Peterson added. "So I was familiar with him. I'm excited to get out there on the field and let him do his thing.”

From Peterson's perspective, Cox has "all the skills" to be successful, including strength, power, stopping the run and rushing the passer. Now, Peterson is tasked with helping him learn the game, understanding that there's a lot that goes into the game of football.

"Everybody thinks you get out there and just run around and make plays. No, it's so many things. You can talk about taking care of your body away from football. Building his brand up. What do you want to be after football? I don't come in and say, ‘I’m Coach Peterson.’.I play a lot of roles for them guys.”

Along with Cox, Peterson is taking on a host of other players at outside linebacker, but also in general at the LB position and provided some insight on the guys to the media.

Diwun Black

“This guy’s a ball hawk, man. He finds the ball. Surprisingly, he's a lot taller than I thought just watching him on tape. He's a long kid. He's very athletic. And you know, I've been impressed with him and hope he continues to do what he’s doing.”

Antwuan Powell

“The guy’s explosive man, he's powerful. He's explosive, and he's great kid. real quiet. I'm trying to get him to be a little more vocal. I kind of jumped on him a little bit today out there, so it was good for him. The thing about it man is they're all good kids. You know you know that's one thing you always worry about as a new coach coming in is how can I coach the kid? You know, Cox is the same way. I my style, I'm really, really demanding on them guys. They haven't balked back. Sometimes they give me that look, when they go in line up. So that's been good as a new coach coming in.”

Chief Borders

“Man, full of energy. That guy is full of energy. I love it. He keeps the group going, just the energy that comes with. A guy that can run.He has a motor, man, and that’s one of the things I love. The energy he plays with, you can’t coach that. Right now it’s just fine-tuning.I don’t know if he’s played much football, so I think it’s only going to get better with reps.”

Lloyd Summerall

“A kid with all the talent. Has the size, all the measurables, long arms, can rush the passer. Right now he’s raw. Raw talent. He’s taking coaching probably like no other. He’s up in the meeting rooms. He’s up all the time and just wants to talk. So he’s one I was kind of anxious -- not now, when I first got here -- I was real anxious to get my hands on. Another kid that I recruited and knew coming out of high school.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.