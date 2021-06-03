Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Inks Four-Year, $13.7M Deal With Giants

Another of several former Florida Gators football players have officially signed their rookie deal, this time receiver Kadarius Toney.

Earlier today, former Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney agreed to terms on a four-year $13.7M deal with the New York Giants. The rookie deal is fully guaranteed and comes with a fifth-year option. The deal was first reported by NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall pick in this past draft, making him the second Florida player off the board this year.

In total, Florida accounted for eight draft selections, including tight end Kyle Pitts, Toney, quarterback Kyle Trask, cornerback Marco Wilson, defensive tackle TJ Slaton, kicker Evan McPherson, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe and safety Shawn Davis.

Toney would play four years with the Gators, accounting for 120 receptions for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns. He would also run the football 666 times for 580 yards and two touchdowns. Aas a return specialist, Toney would take back one punt for a touchdown, while averaging 11.3 yards per return on punts.

An all-purpose player, Toney emerged as a trustworthy receiver during his senior season at Florida in 2020. He quickly gained a connection with Trask, accounting for 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. His route running improved, along with his ability to make people miss in the open field.

“We are going to look to play him to his strengths and so there's going to be some things you'll see that may look similar to what he did in college, although it's different systems,” Giants coach Joe Judge said in May.

“So we are going to be looking to go ahead and make sure we create enough versatility in his game to play him in different spots to play him in our system, but also we'll have to change our system like we do with everything to cater to our players."

While at Florida, Toney was used in a variety of packages and it appears he will be used in a similar way with the Giants moving forward onto the next stage of his career.