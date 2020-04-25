AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Gators DE Jabari Zuniga

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators defensive end Jabari Zuniga has been drafted by the New York Jets with the 79th in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Although the redshirt senior defensive end struggled to stay on the field in his final season with the Gators, Zuniga's upside is tremendous and his athleticism for a defensive lineman is something that the Jets wanted to get their hands on. 

The Marietta, Georgia native wrapped up his college career with 116 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in his 39 games as a Florida Gator. It is hard to measure defensive line production purely from a statistical perspective, but if you watch Zuniga's tape you can see how his presence is felt in the trenches. 

Zuniga finished up his impressive NFL Combine performance with a 4.64 40 yard dash, 29 reps on the bench, and an outstanding 127-inch (10.58 feet) broad jump. The redshirt senior also participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl with teammates Lamical Perine, Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jonathan Greenard, so the NFL has had its eyes on his talents for a while.

Just last year, the Jets selected former Gators edge rusher Jachai Polite in the third round, only to release him before the season started due to discipline issues.

As Pro Football Network noted a few days ago, Zuniga's fit was widely questioned by the teams that were looking into him. Some teams saw him as a defensive end, but others saw him as a 3-4 outside linebacker even though he hasn't played there before. In New York's 3-4 scheme, Zuniga could be moved around a good bit.

Zuniga follows Florida Gators' cornerback CJ Henderson and wide receiver Van Jefferson to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft so far.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Gators' CJ Henderson 'Thankful' to Be Selected by Jaguars in NFL Draft

The shutdown cornerback was selected ninth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars last night and was extremely excited to be in such a position.

Demetrius Harvey

by

TheBeatles

NFL Draft: Florida Gators Day Two Mock Draft Roundup

Taking a look at various day two mock drafts and where Florida's prospects are projected to be selected.

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

NFL Draft: Rams Select Gators WR Van Jefferson in Second Round

One of the most talented route runners to come out of Gainesville in recent history realized his dream after being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.0

Demetrius Harvey

SEC Breaks Multiple Records in Round One of 2020 NFL Draft

With round one of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, the SEC came out huge with a record-setting number of selections, boasting an impress core of talented players.

Demetrius Harvey

Video: Dan Mullen Sounds Off on Jaguars Selecting Gators CB CJ Henderson

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen hopped on the Jacksonville media's Zoom teleconference to shed some light on the Jaguars' ninth overall pick, former UF cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Zach Goodall

Analysis of Jacksonville Drafting Gators CB CJ Henderson

What are the Jacksonville Jaguars getting in Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson?

Zach Goodall

C.J. Henderson Selected by Jaguars in First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson has officially found his new NFL home after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Demetrius Harvey

2020 NFL Draft: Final Florida Gators Seven Round Projection

The NFL Draft is here! Which teams will select Florida's prospects, and when?

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2020 NFL Draft Primer

Everything you need to know regarding the Florida Gators and the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Goodall

California DL Locks In Official Visit, Bond with Mullen has 'Skyrocketed'

The highly-rated defensive tackle prospect has been trying to visit the University of Florida since before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on in-person recruiting, and now, he has a date set.

Zach Goodall