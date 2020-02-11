Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Running Back Depth Chart

After previously covering the quarterback position on Monday, next up in the AllGators' series projecting the Florida Gators' 2020 spring depth chart is the running back position.

The position will have plenty of eyes on it after Florida's disappointing rushing offense in 2019. Losing running back Lamical Perine to the NFL certainly doesn't help, but the Gators do have some talent in the backfield that they can look to replace him with.

Many have criticized Florida's running back depth, but the addition of Miami transfer RB Lorenzo Lingard soothed some concerns headed into the 2020 season. So let's get into it, shall we?

1. Dameon Pierce

There should be no surprise that Dameon Pierce takes the RB1 spot.

The Bainbridge, GA talent has been a powerful change-of-pace back for Florida since he stepped foot in Gainesville, stepping into the RB2 role over Malik Davis in 2019 following the departure of Jordan Scarlett.

Although Peirce only saw 54 carries in his sophomore season, he accumulated 305 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. The 5-10, 207 lb. back was Florida's second-best rusher on the team, only following Perine who had 78 more carries. The rising junior also had an outstanding freshman season, rushing for 425 yards on 65 carries which is a whopping 6.5 yards per carry, behind Florida's veteran offensive line.

Pierce's early experience is going to be invaluable as Florida's running back depth is lacking.

The junior back will have to get accustomed to the passing game, as he only has nine receptions and has been an inconsistent pass protector throughout his two seasons in a Gator uniform. Being a threat in the passing game is a big part of playing running back Dan Mullen's offensive scheme, seen by Perine's 40 receptions in 2019, so Pierce will be expected to take a step forward in that department.

But, Pierce has proven he is able to make plays when the Gators need them the most, and he made the most of his carries considering Florida's run blocking issues last fall.

2. Lorenzo Lingard*

The RB2 position is very hard to project this early but based on talent alone, Lorenzo Lingard could take this spot due to his untapped potential.

The transfer from Miami has been very much involved within the program since he arrived at Florida, and he is still the same five-star talent from the 2018 class.

Lingard struggled to stay healthy at Miami, suffering a knee injury that hampered his freshman campaign. He followed with two appearances during his sophomore year, redshirting the season and entering the NCAA transfer portal shortly after. During his short time at Miami, Lingard rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

At Florida, he has taken a complete 180 and is ready for his chance to break into the rotation. The 6-0, 200 pound back has the vision and speed to become a productive back on this Florida team, but will still need to get a waiver from the NCAA.

At his National Signing Day press conference, head coach Dan Mullen said the waiver process has been started for both Lingard and wide receiver Justin Shorter. Should Lingard receive his waiver, he should have no issue taking over as the No. 2 RB on Florida's roster.

3. Malik Davis

Although Malik Davis struggled throughout 2019, the redshirt junior still has the burst to become a threat in Florida's run offense.

Davis was marvelous in his freshman season in 2017, but tore his ACL that year and broke his foot just three games into the 2018 season. Once Davis returned from back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2019, he seemed off, which was evident throughout his carries. He seemed very hesitant to make those same moves that he made before his injury and it caused his play to take a large dip, especially when carrying the ball.

Still, Davis has an opportunity to bounce back, as long as he can shake off his mistakes and get out of his own head. In his freshman season, the Tampa phenom was one of the most electric backs Florida saw in quite some time. With some help from running backs coach Greg Knox and some added confidence, he could see his way back into getting his playing time back after a year filled with doubt.

4. Iverson Clement

Although Iverson Clement has only seen seven carries (tallying 65 yards) throughout his two seasons at Florida, the redshirt sophomore is ready to take on a bigger role within the team. Clement is a very hard worker and has been since he has gotten to Gainesville.

The New Jersey native will continue to wait his turn, but has flashed excellence with the ball in his hands. including his 41-yard touchdown late in the game against UT-Martin in 2019.

Clement has been very coachable and will continue to learn from other backs like Pierce and Davis, as they will all compete throughout the spring for more reps from each other.

5. Nay'Quan Wright

In his redshirt freshman season in 2019, Nay'Quan Wright had 12 carries across three games, finishing his year with 24 rushing yards. The 5-9, 195 pound back will have to wait his turn behind a stable of more experienced backs.

Wright can use this time to continue building up his body to become stronger, faster, and continue learning the scheme as the veterans play ahead of him, which could be very good for him in the long run.