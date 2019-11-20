A Trip Down Memory Lane: Reliving the Best Moments of Florida's 2019 Senior Class

Unfortunately, it is about that time of year again.

The 2019 College Football season is coming to a slow, brutal end. The Gators will host their final home game for the 2019 season on November 30th, against their bitter, in-state rival, the 6-5 Florida State Seminoles. This Florida Gators’ senior class will be one to remember, as this class contains many big-name contributors who will go off to have excellent careers on and off the field.

This group of seniors has been through quite a bit, including the transition between Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen. As many of them will tell you, the transition was for the better and turned the entire program around in a short two years. With these seniors in the fold, Florida dug itself out of the hole it fell into in 2017 and has found itself near the top of the college football world. The class will be remembered for a long time in Gainesville.

I decided to go back through the years and relive some of the best moments from this class, and it will be a roller coaster of emotions for Gator fans.

2016

The current seniors came in as freshmen in 2016, and they had much success as this is the only time they won the SEC East in their four years as Gators.

The Gators beat Georgia in Jacksonville by a score of 24-10, but since then the Bulldogs have won three straight. A few weeks later, the Gators went into Death Valley in the infamous “Hurricane Game” and escaped a #16 LSU team with a miraculous goal-line stand to win the game in the final seconds. The Gators ended up in Atlanta against the future runner up Alabama Crimson Tide, in which they fell 54-16.

2017

The 2017-18 season was one of the worst in school history, and Jim McElwain was fired midway through the season following an embarrassing loss to Georgia, 42-7. Although the Gators didn’t make the postseason and finished 4-7, there were still a few unforgettable moments.

“The Heave to Cleve”

The most memorable moment from this class is the “Heave to Cleve”, from the 2017 Florida-Tennessee matchup.

The Gators were tied 20-20 with nine ticks left on the clock, and quarterback Feleipe Franks escaped the pocket and delivered an absolute bomb to wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, hitting him in stride to secure the Gators’ 12th win in the past 13 meetings between the bitter SEC East rivals.

It was especially sweet, as the Gators had dropped their first Tennessee game since 2005 the year before.

Freddie Swain’s Game-Winning Touchdown vs Kentucky

Just one week later, the Gators were found with their backs against the wall in another SEC East matchup, this time in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats.

With 49 seconds remaining, the Gators found themselves with a 3rd and 1 on the Kentucky six-yard line, and due to confusion with the play, the Kentucky defense had no one on WR Freddie Swain on the far side of the field. Swain threw his hands up and called for the ball pre-snap, and QB Luke Del Rio found him in the endzone, which ended up being the game-winning touchdown, as Kentucky missed a 57-yard field goal at the buzzer which was short by about 3 yards.

Due to Kentucky’s blunder, Florida would end up winning their 31st straight game against the Wildcats, a streak that ended just a year later in Dan Mullen’s first SEC game at Florida.

2018

After an abysmal 4-7 season, Mullen accepted the Florida job, leaving behind Mississippi State to return to Florida after coaching in Gainesville from 2005-2008.

Mullen revamped everything about the Florida program and completely changed the culture to what it has become now. A few key players were added to the program before the season, including transfers defensive tackle Adam Shuler and WR Van Jefferson.

The Gators dropped their first SEC game but bounced back two weeks later to obliterate SEC foe Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. A week later, the Gators traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, to face Mullen’s former team. The Gators churned out a tough victory and beat the Bulldogs 13-6, a week before facing LSU as home underdogs.

The Gators upset LSU

Many veteran players stepped up to make plays against the top five Tigers, and the Gators pulled out a win in what many consider to be the turning point of Florida football under Dan Mullen.

The Gators got the ball to their best playmakers early and often, as Josh Hammond led all receivers with 85 yards and running back Lamical Perine scored two touchdowns to help the Gators upset their permanent SEC West rival. We all know how safety Brad Stewart iced the game and sent LSU packing in a bitter SEC matchup to propel Florida back into the national spotlight.

Florida escapes from Vanderbilt

The Gators traveled to Nashville a week later, and they found trouble as they trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half.

There was almost a fight, and overall the Gators looked sluggish following their big win the week before. Knowing the Gators needed a spark, Dan Mullen called a magnificent fake punt early in the third quarter, which ended up going for an 18-yard gain by punter Tommy Townsend. The Gators went on to win 37-27, thanks in part due to a big day from Perine, who had over 200 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Jefferson and Swain also scored through the air, and Florida went on to survive another SEC game.

Florida finally beats FSU

The Gators were headed into Tallahassee after dropping five straight to the school out west, and Florida completely embarrassed the Seminoles 41-14. Perine set the tone early in the second with a 74 run, and Florida didn’t look back from there. The Gators ended the 2018 regular season with some fun, celebrating with rapper Kodak Black on the sideline and in the locker room. This would be Willie Taggart’s first and last Florida vs FSU game, which makes the victory that much sweeter.

Florida annihilates Michigan in the Peach Bowl

To end the 2018 season, Florida was matched with the Michigan Wolverines in the Chic-fil-A Peach Bowl and once again the Gators performed on the biggest stage, winning 41-15. Perine went off for two touchdowns, Jefferson and Hammond led the wide receivers, and safety Jeawon Taylor played lights out on the backend. The Gators proved themselves yet again on with all eyes on them and outworked Michigan in all three aspects of the game.

In Dan Mullen’s first year, the Gators went 10-3 and finished tied with Georgia at the #7 spot to finish the 2018 season. Mullen had worked wonders to get Florida back to where it belongs, including multiple Top 25 wins and a massive win in a New Year's Six Bowl.

2019

Florida came into the 2019 season initially ranked at #8 and is currently 9-2 headed into the last regular-season game.

The Gators made strides this past season, but still lost to #1 LSU and #4 Georgia. Florida has taken care of business aside from those two games and is in a good spot to end up in another NY6 bowl this season.

The Gators beat the Hurricanes in a renewed rivalry

The Gators kicked off the 2019 season a week early against rival Miami and started the 150th College Football Season with a 24-20 win.

Florida welcomed grad transfer defensive end Jonathan Greenard during the offseason, and he proved himself in his first-ever game at Florida. Greenard and Jabari Zuniga tore through the inexperienced Hurricanes' offensive line, in one of the only games both of them would play at 100% together.

Zuniga and Greenard racked up a combined 12 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for loss. The Gators escaped the Hurricanes after an abysmal performance, including four turnovers and multiple game-changing penalties.

The Gators rally to beat Kentucky in Lexington

Florida once again traveled to meet the Wildcats in Lexington, and needless to say, the start was rough.

The Gators trailed by 11 late in the 3rd Quarter, and to add insult to injury (or vice versa?), starting quarterback Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle. The Gators came back as Kyle Trask entered the game, as he relied on Jefferson and tight end Kyle Pitts to lead the comeback. Florida took the lead and got the ball back and had to ice the clock. On a third and 6 deep in his own territory, Mullen called a reverse to Hammond which he took to the house, icing the game and getting revenge on Kentucky from the previous season.

Florida beats Auburn in the Swamp

The #10 Gators finally got a top 10 matchup in the Swamp, as they faced former rival, #7 Auburn.

College Gameday returned to Gainesville for the first time in seven years, and the Gators pulled out a tough victory by a score of 24-13.

An Alabama native, Perine sealed the deal with 9:19 left in the 4th, rushing the ball 88 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach for the Tigers - the team that turned him down out of high school for being too slow for their standards.

Swain, who grew up about 30 minutes from Gainesville in Ocala, had his biggest game at Florida. He picked up 146 receiving yards on six catches with a touchdown early in the first half.

The Gators will have an emotional senior night in The Swamp against rival FSU, and Florida will be tasked with replacing a highly productive senior class going forward.

From the four wide receivers leaving, to Perine’s departure, to replacing veterans on the defense in Zuniga, Greenard, Taylor, and linebacker David Reese II, Florida is preparing to lose plenty of leaders and contributors.

This program would not be anywhere near where it is today if it wasn’t for these seniors buying into the new staff when Mullen was tasked with the rebuild. I have full faith in Dan Mullen and his staff to send these guys out the right way, with a big win over the lackluster, disorganized Seminoles.