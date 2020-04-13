Report: Gators CB CJ Henderson a "Consensus Top 10" NFL Draft Prospect

With a little over a week to go until the 2020 NFL Draft, Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson could be the first Gators Football-product to land in the top 10 of the NFL Draft since Dante Fowler Jr. went top three in 2015.

According to a report from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Henderson is certainly in the conversation and is viewed by some scouts as a "consensus top-10 player" in the NFL Draft this year, and some even have him higher on their draft boards than the widely regarded, number one cornerback, Jeffery Okudah out of Ohio State University.

Miller also considers Henderson as a player who will not fall below pick number 16, currently held by the Atlanta Falcons who recently released long-time starting cornerback Desmond Trufant earlier this year.

Currently selecting in the top 10 of the NFL Draft this year with a heavy need at cornerback include the Detroit Lions (pick No. 3), New York Giants (No. 4), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9).

The Athletic's Dan Brugler recently released a seven-round mock draft which includes Henderson going to the Jaguars at nine, citing that Henderson is "worthy" of a top-10 selection in this year's draft based on his ability and speed. Brugler noted at the top of his mock draft his picks were based on not only his own evaluations but the scuttlebutt he's heard around the league as well.

Henderson, 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, has quickly risen up the proverbial draft boards since the NFL Combine this year in February.

After posting the second-best 40-yard dash time at 4.39 seconds, along with posting very respectable numbers in other categories such as the vertical jump (37.5 inches), broad jump (127 inches), and the bench press (20 times), Henderson's athleticism is clearly his top trait heading into the NFL.

On the gridiron at Florida, Henderson produced week in and week out, routinely defending teams top receivers. He's credited with 93 total tackles, six interceptions, and 20 pass breakups in three years with the Gators.

While Henderson has been dinged for his willingness to tackle at times, much of that has been overblown, and he makes up for it with his smooth change of direction in coverage along with his instincts to find the football.

In 2019, Henderson dealt with an ankle injury which forced him to miss four games, dealing with the injury for the majority of the season. Much of that lead to his lack of impact within the secondary, however, he still was able to perform admirably, specifically against LSU's top wide receiver, and projected first-round pick in 2021, Ja'marr Chase.

Whatever the case may be for Henderson, his draft stock is clearly on the rise, and any NFL team which selects him will do so with confidence that he will produce immediately.