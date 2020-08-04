Report: SEC Delays Fall Camp Start, Extends Practice Window

The SEC has pushed the beginning of fall camp back to August 17th and extended the practice window to 40 days, as reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. This news follows last Friday's decision by the conference to move towards a 10-game, conference-only schedule amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Gators were originally set to kick off fall camp this Friday, August 7th.

The new practice window is extended by 11 days, allowing teams more time to address COVID-19 related issues. Practices will still be limited to 20 countable hours a week with two off days required, per NCAA guidelines. With a week and some change in between the original start of camp and its new date, the SEC will provide programs with additional workout and meeting time.

Many SEC staffs were preparing to begin camp at their scheduled time this weekend. The league is allowing coaches to continue the current 20-hour per week model until Friday. From Friday through Aug. 16, staffs will be restricted to 11 hours a week of football or strength work related events (six hours for strength and five hours for football). Their walk-throughs must be conducted without equipment. That includes no footballs, helmets or pads. In this enhanced access period, Friday to Aug. 16, teams have been granted three extra hours for non-football related meetings. - Ross Dellenger

According to Dellenger, the SEC is expected to release each team's two new opponents for the shortened 2020 season, both opponents coming from the opposite division, later this week. The Gators already have LSU and Ole Miss schedule this year, leaving Alabama, Auburn, Texas A & M, Mississippi State, and Arkansas as SEC West candidates to add to their slate.

The SEC is set to begin its 10-game season on September 26th.