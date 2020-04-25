2020 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks Select Gators WR Freddie Swain

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Freddie Swain has been selected by Seattle Seahawks with the 214th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swain spent four years at the University of Florida after previously hailing about a half an hour away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Citra, Florida. With the Gators, Swain tallied 68 career receptions for 996 yards and 15 touchdowns, primarily showing out in 2018 and 2019 by hauling in 12 of those scores. Swain participated in the East-West Shrine Game in January, where scouts bombarded him with interviews following practices.

While not an imposing receiver standing at 6-0, 197 lbs. with 30 5/8" arms, Swain's athleticism was on display at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.46 40 yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical jump, and 124-inch broad jump. His 40 time was on par with fellow Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, who has always been known for his speed.

Swain also offers some punt returning ability, as he averaged 7.9 yards on his 39 career returns. A team captain in 2019, Swain split the starting slot receiver role with Josh Hammond, a testament to his team-first mindset and leadership qualities.

The sixth former Gator to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Swain follows behind cornerback CJ Henderson (Jacksonville, first round), wide receiver Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams, second round), defensive end Jabari Zuniga (New York Jets, third round), linebacker Jonathan Greenard (Houston, third round), and running back Lamical Perine (New York Jets, fourth round).