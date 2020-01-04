The NCAA Transfer Portal Has Been a Friend to Dan Mullen

Building a program takes time.

We know this. We know that especially a program that was in shambles like UF was in 2017, it takes multiple years to build a powerhouse again. In fact, often, it takes multiple years to just not be a doormat.

But for Florida coach Dan Mullen, it has seemed that his program, especially compared to other coaches hired the same year as him, the process has been sped up. It seems that right away we were dealing with no ordinary coach in Gainesville. We were dealing with a developer of guys already in the building.

We were dealing with a winner.

And it has been well-documented. Plenty of stats point to good things for Mullen and why he has been so successful early in his UF tenure.

Is it developing quarterbacks? Is it polished wide receivers? Is it an aggressive defense under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham? Is it the new emphasis on special teams? Is it much better coaching on the offensive line from coach John Hevesy?

The answer to all of these is yes. But another reason may stick out just as much, or even more, than the rest: The NCAA transfer portal.

A huge reason why it takes time to get a program moving is because prospects that a new head coach recruits are typically not ready to play right away. And if the current roster isn't any good, then naturally you will not see immediate results.

But now, with the transfer portal being so prevalent, it has allowed coaches to get guys that are ready to play right away.

It has allowed Mullen to snatch WRs Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, defensive tackle Adam Shuler, and now outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. and running back Lorenzo Lingard.

With Lingard and Cox, we will have to see. We do not know yet what type of impact they will have on this 2020 team and Florida program. But by composite recruiting rankings, both players are former five-star prospects and offer plenty of talent as younger players. Both will be redshirt sophomores for Florida in 2020, while Lingard awaits word on a waiver.

However, look at the first four.

Jefferson and Grimes instantly became the top-two wide receivers on the roster. You can see how good they were, considering how limited Tyrie Cleveland's role became after being the main receiver in the offense prior to Grimes and Jefferson's arrival.

Those were two guys that, in an offense that was lost in 2017, were more talented players. But more importantly, they were both ready to play right away. They gave a fan base starving for explosive offense a good product to watch immediately as Mullen's tenure got underway.

And what about Greenard?

What an impact he has made this season. With the ankle injury that nagged defensive end Jabari Zuniga all season, Greenard was easily the best defensive lineman in orange and blue. He led the team in sacks with 10, tackles for loss with 16, and was even better than he was at Louisville prior to his broken wrist in 2018.

Then you have Shuler. No, he didn't stack the box score often, but Shuler helped create consistent pressure along Florida's interior defensive line as a near-two year starter since transferring from West Virginia in the summer of 2018. His pressure opened up opportunities for rushers like Greenard and Zuniga to get sacks.

There has been plenty of criticism thrown Florida's way regarding recruiting under Mullen. Has it been perfect? No. Is there room for growth? Absolutely.

But as the NCAA training portal has gained popularity, Dan Mullen hasn't been afraid to acquire talent from within it. Almost like free agency, Mullen has done a great job at identifying talented veteran players and selling them on finishing their careers at Florida - a positive sign as the program continues to sell itself to blue-chip high school talent.

Think back to your biology classes. Do you remember enzymes?

They speed up a chemical reaction because it reduces the rate of energy required to make the reaction actually happen. This is what transfers are. They speed up the process of building a program, and Mullen has taken full advantage as he has built his team.