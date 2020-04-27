AllGators
Tim Tebow, Nine Former Gators Selected to UF Athletic Hall of Fame

FloridaGators.com

Zach Goodall

The University of Florida has announced its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class, and it is littered with deserving entrants.

This morning, the school announced, that former quarterback Tim Tebow (2006-09), linebacker Brandon Spikes (2006-09), wide receiver and returner Brandon James (2006-09), men's basketball power forward Andrew DeClercq (1991-95), men's swimmer Shaune Fraser (2006-10), women's swimmer Gemma Spofforth (2006-10), women's track and field athlete Mariam Kevkhishvili (2007-10), and men's tennis player Hamid Mirzadeh (2001-05) will be inducted as Gator Greats, while former men's basketball coach Billy Donovan (1996-2015) will serve as an honorary letterwinner.

Gator Greats are letterwinners in the form of a student-athlete, while honorary letterwinners are either coaches or athletic officials.

According to UF, members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class led programs to five national titles, 13 Southeastern Conference championships, and five SEC Tournament titles, in addition to 15 individual NCAA titles.

Tebow, Spikes, and James were all members of Florida's two BCA National Championship teams in 2006 and 2008. Tebow, most notably of the group, earned the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007 as well as countless other awards and honors as, arguably, the greatest Florida football player there ever was.

Most recently, Donovan was also honored by the school as the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center named its basketball court after the legendary coach. Donovan led Florida men's basketball to back-to-back national championships in 2006-07, as well as four Final Four appearances.

UF will announce information related to the induction ceremony at a later date.

