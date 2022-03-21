Gators’ Trey Dean Opens up About Return: ‘It’s Going To Be Special'

Photo: Trey Dean III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

There's something in the air down in Gainesville right now. The Florida Gators football team is squarely in the thick of spring practices, and there's no question that the difference between this year, and this time last year, is staggering.

That's become obvious as the players speak at the podium following practices, entering their third phase of head coach Billy Napier's eight-phase plan.

Phase two of Napier's plan is known as the "Identity" phase, and perhaps there's no player that epitomizes that than safety Trey Dean III, who's been a leader in the Gators' secondary over the past several seasons splitting time at both safety and cornerback since landing on campus in 2018.

Dean, a redshirt senior this year, had an opportunity to take his talents to the next level but decided instead to return to Florida this year in order to take part in what he calls a potentially "special" year in Florida.

"I knew coach Napier was going to hire the right staff and the right people around me to help me become a better person," Dean said last week about returning, also mentioning that he had confidence that athletic director Scott Stricklin would make the right hire after letting Dan Mullen go near the end of the season.

"After I found out a different piece he added to his staff, I prayed about it. I know a lot of people say I shouldn’t have come back even though a lot of people don’t have the chance to go to the NFL. But what coach Napier is bringing to the University of Florida, it’s going to be special.”

Much of Napier's vision for the culture surrounding Florida's football program has already been seen. Dean, along with other players, has indicated as much. The team is more structured, more disciplined than in years past.

"We’re going to be a structured team. We’re going to be a disciplined team. So if somebody was to beat us, god forbid, they’re going to beat us. We’re not going to beat ourselves.”

The Gators routinely beat themselves last year. Even though they were the more talented team on paper against Kentucky, for example, they lost due to lapses that shouldn't have been made. False starts, missed assignments, allowing a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Most, if not all, of the mistakes made during the team's 20-13 loss to the Wildcats last season shouldn't have ever occurred - but they did.

With Napier now in charge, Dean believes that the team has an opportunity to be special, especially considering what the coach was able to do over the last few seasons at Louisianna. Add in the talent level jump from the Sun Belt to the Southeastern Conference at Florida, and the skies the limit.

Part of that, Dean says, is the team's focus in the film room. The coaching staff feels if a player is giving 110% on the field, they need to spend 110% within the film room, too. That's part of what makes Dean feel as though the coaching staff will get the most out of him as a player, too.

"So just watching film, film breakdown, offense - different sets. It’s going to help me have a lot of instincts and help me make the play before I make the play.”

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney will be a factor in Dean's development, certainly, and having a coach that is able to relate to the players is something that brings excitement to the roster as a whole.

Dean already has a feel for Toney's coaching style, one that's going to be "intense" and structured, with everyone held accountable whether that's missing class or not taking a one-inch step that should have been taken.

"So just like that, discipline. There’s going to be discipline on and off the field.”

Ultimately, the coaches have the team's back, so the team will have their back, Dean says.

"It’s coming with a new coaching staff, they’re giving us their all. So we need to give our all in return."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.