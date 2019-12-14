Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

2020 DB Mordecai McDaniel Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators entered today with six commitments from defensive back prospects for their 2020 class - seven if you include athlete Marc Britt, who has experience on both sides of the ball.

That isn't stopping Florida's secondary coaches Torrian Gray and Ron English from solidifying the back end of the Gators' defense for years to come.

2020 defensive back Mordecai McDaniel of St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) has committed to Florida.

McDaniel was previously committed to the University of Tennessee, but wasted no time flipping to Florida after backing off of that commitment. He joins offensive lineman Joshua Braun as 2020 prospects to cimmit to Florida today.

The 6-1, 195 lb. defensive back has track speed, winning the DCSAA 55 meter dash in 6.54 seconds. Though he has experience at safety, cornerback, and wide receiver, expect McDaniel to hone in on the safety position. McDaniel also provides vast special teams experience, serving as both a returner and on blocks and coverages on kicks and punts in high school.

And even at only one position, McDaniel is still plenty versatile. He can line up deep in split zones to defend the deep ball, and has flashed the instincts to play box safety or the STAR nickel cornerback position, in order to set the edge against the run and cover the flats.

On film, McDaniel makes tackles all over the field by diagnosing play direction and angling himself to make a play. The Gators' safety room has struggled with tackling angles as of late, and with time in Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's system, McDaniel should provide an upgrade in that aspect.

An area McDaniel will need further development with is his footwork as he makes his breaks. His speed gets the job done at the high school level and will pay dividends against the run and pass, but with added polish and crispness to his footwork, McDaniel can transcend his speed to the next level.

You can check out McDaniel's film below, and welcome McDaniel to the University of Florida by following him on Twitter here.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: 2020 OL Joshua Braun Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall

Florida continues to beef up the future of its offensive line.

Kyle Trask, C.J. Henderson Named Semifinalists for Lombardi Award

Zach Goodall

The winner will be announced on January 13th, 2020, during the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Scouting Report: What Is Florida Getting in OL Joshua Braun?

Brian Smith

Scouting Florida's latest offensive line commitment, its fifth in the class of 2020.

No, Dan Mullen Won't Leave Florida for the Dallas Cowboys

Zach Goodall

It's all based on a hypothetical. Let's leave it at that.

BREAKING: UF Student Tickets Already Sold Out For Orange Bowl

GrahamMarsh_

The student package deal for students for the Orange Bowl is already sold out.

Money In Miami: Who Can Improve Their Draft Stock The Most In The Orange Bowl?

GrahamMarsh_

When Florida plays Virginia on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium, the Gators have a national stage. Who out of everyone departing can make money that night?

Predicting the Decisions of Several Key Florida Recruits

Donavon Keiser

Where are the priorities on Florida's board going to go?

Florida Punter Tommy Townsend Accepts Shrine Bowl Invitation

Zach Goodall

#PuntersArePeopleToo

Florida's Pass Rush Blew Expectations Out of the Water in 2019

Zach Goodall

The Gators didn't know what they had in their pass rush entering 2019. Exiting the year, Florida has one of the best in the nation.

Three Ideal NFL Teams For Florida Cornerback C.J. Henderson

Graham Marsh

With cornerback CJ Henderson declaring for the NFL Draft and electing not to play in the bowl game, we can now officially look at his future in the pros.