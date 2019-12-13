Breaking: 2020 OL Joshua Braun Commits to Florida

The Florida Gators have added a fifth offensive lineman to their 2020 commitment list, solidifying a position of struggle across the board during the 2019 season.

Four-star offensive tackle Joshua Braun (Suwannee HS - Live Oak, FL) has committed to Florida, quickly following a de-commitment from Georgia. Joshua's father, Mike, broke the news on Twitter.

The Bulldogs lost offensive line coach Sam Pittman, Braun's primary recruiter, to Arkansas as he has taken on the Razorbacks' head coaching gig, which opened the door for Braun to explore other options. Florida had an in-home meeting with Braun this past week following Pittman's departure from the program, and it appears the rest is history.

247Sports considers Braun to be a four-star prospect, ranking him as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the class of 2020 in the composite rankings.

Standing at 6-6, 335 lbs., Braun is a mauler up front who will offer the Gators an upgrade in their run blocking rather quickly. In pass protection, Braun uses his same violent play style to chop away the hands of oncoming pass rushers, and continues to drive put blocks with constantly moving feet.

Packing the frame of an SEC lineman, Braun has football in his bloodlines. His brother, Parker, started for Texas this past season on the offensive line as a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech. Braun will provide Florida with positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle as well as guard in high school. Expect him to slide in at one of the tackle spots when he steps on campus, though.

Braun will join linemen Issiah Walker, Gerald Mincey, Richie Leonard, and Jovens Janvier as offensive line commitments in Florida's 2020 class, ideally giving OL coach John Hevesy a player for all five spots on the line as he builds his ideal unit.

