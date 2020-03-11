2021 DE Blown Away by First Florida Visit: 'That Was Really Amazing'

Saturday, March 7th, was the first time that Carrollton (Ga.) 2021 defensive end Khristian Zachary visited the University of Florida.

It won't be the last.

Zachary was blown away by his time at UF, two months after receiving an offer from the Gators. After spending time taking pictures in Gator gear, spending some one-on-one time with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, and touring the school, Zachary was nothing short of excited to recap his time.

"Man, I really love the coaches. They were really getting into what I'm going to do here and what job I'm going to have at this school, so it was really cool seeing that," Zachary said following the visit.

The one-on-one with Grantham speaks volumes, as Zachary would develop as a BUCK rush end under Grantham, who directly coaches the position. Zachary is also being recruited by off-field staffer David Cooper, linebackers coach Christian Robinson, and defensive line coach David Turner, he told AllGators. Though, at Florida, he'd primarily be a BUCK pass rusher under Grantham.

"Well, I believe I definitely have the God-given ability to definitely do that [play BUCK]," said Zachary. "It's an honor to be gifted with that task, a very big job on the field, so I'm just really blessed to have the skills, to have the qualities to be that guy for them. So that'd be awesome."

Zachary is an ideal candidate for the BUCK position at 6-3, 245 lbs. He boasts a fantastic get-off from out of his stance to quickly get into the backfield and make a play, whether it be sacking the passer or defending the run. That much can be seen in his scouting report below.

"I feel like my get-off is really good," said Zachary. " You know, my dad always told me 'go outside and practice on your get-off', and I just kept on doing it. And now, it seems like people really understand that gift."

In multiple ways, Zachary utilizes his get-off to win in the trenches. Though he is solid at bending around the tackle to attack the edge, Zachary's burst, motor, and pad level control often allow him to win as an inside rusher. He can attack with an outside step to counter inside with a rip move, swipe hands when crossing the lineman's face, and even provides a bull-rush when playing inside.

"I love the swipe, that's just an amazing move," Zachary exclaimed. "Swipe-scissors, you can really do some damage with that vs. two linemen, that's my favorite move."

Zachary told AllGators that he tends to mold his game after Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, appreciating his elite ability to bend. Next, Zachary would like to master a swim move similar to Miller's signature pass rushing attack.

Though his size is ideal for the weak-side defensive end, Zachary has played all over the defensive line in high school. From 0/1-technique nose tackle, 3-technique tackle, 4i - which plays the inside shoulder of the tackle, and on the edge at 5/7-technique, Zachary is a very versatile rusher.

"I have a purpose of playing football," Zachary continued. "Giving glory to God in everything I do, so I feel like when I knock a quarterback down I'm preaching the gospel, so that's just a big highlight and what they love about my game."

Zachary believes he will ultimately end up committing in December, though he plans to let his faith decide when and where he will commit. Zachary plans on studying theology in college in order to become a pastor and build his own church from the ground up.

"Well, it's really how they value me as a person, more than just an athlete," Zachary spoke of his ideal school.

"Knowing me, what I want to do with my life, and also very good academics, and people that are willing to really take that extra step to help you with your grades and talents. And also, make me into the best football player that I can be, because I know that God has given me a lot of abilities to do what I do, and I just want to go to the best place to where my abilities can be highlighted."

Zachary plans on unofficially visiting Alabama and Oklahoma during the spring, but after a successful first stop in Gainesville, Zachary has his eyes set on making another trip to the Swamp in the near future.

"I was really pleased going to Florida for my first time so I definitely will be back. That was really amazing."