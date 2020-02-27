2021 Defensive End Justus Boone Commits to Florida

Dan Mullen and his staff have given South Carolina strong-side defensive end Justus Boone (Sumter HS - Sumter, SC) the green light, as Boone committed to the Gators late Wednesday night.

Florida landed the consensus three-star prospect over in-state South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennesee. Considered the No. 2 overall prospect in South Carolina and the No. 26 strong-side defensive end in the class of 2021, Boone was also recently offered by Georgia and Penn State.

Boone was being recruited by defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper, who is known for his phrase #PassRushU and helping recruit defensive linemen.

Not only was the talented defensive end being recruited by people employed at UF, but former Gator and current Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap also put on his recruiting cap to push Boone to the Gators.

Dunlap and Boone are both from South Carolina, which explains the connection.

The 6-5, 250-pound prospect found no time to wait in his decision, even after only visiting UF once back in November. The Gators were a team that was early to offer Boone as the staff gave Boone an offer in late September of last year.

During his junior season, Boone posted 54 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble at Sumter High School.

It is crystal clear that the Gators are high on Boone as they decided to take him this early in the cycle. Florida is in the midst of recruiting other strong-side defensive ends as well, such as Tunmise Adeleye, Keeshawn Silver, Keanu Koht, and Shambre Jackson. Boone will join four-star Tyreak Sapp as the second S-DE commit in Florida's 2021 haul.

This continues Florida's recent surge on the recruiting trail to kick off the 2021 cycle, as the Gators are up to the No. 3 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite, which ranks first in the SEC over nine months from Early Signing Day.