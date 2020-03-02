How 2021 Florida Prospects Performed at Under Armour Orlando Camp

With 2021 recruiting well underway, prospect camps have kicked off as high school football players look to gain interest from colleges while they prepare to commit and sign.

One of the most popular camps during the recruiting cycle is the Under Armour All-American series, traveling across the country to evaluate prospects for the annual Under Armour All-American game in Florida.

It's most recent of 10 events took place in Orlando, where, simply, too many prospects to count from across the state of Florida made an appearance. The prospects competed in athletic tests including the 40 yard dash, pro agility, and vertical jump while also performing individual position drills and one-on-ones.

SI All-American director John Garcia and AllGators scout Brian Smith were in attendance for the event. Both shared their top performers from the event at SI All-American, with several Florida commits and targets included.

Below, you can find Garcia and Smith's takeaways of Florida's prospects that stood out during the camp.

Commits

ATH Brashard Smith (Miami Palmetto - Miami, FL)

Working at wide receiver through most of the day, the Florida commitment was again sharp in space Sunday. He works very well underneath with sudden cuts and strong hands while driving on the football. Smith was invited to the 2021 UA All-America Game following the event.

Smith committed to Florida as an all-purpose running back in January, and was sure to let everyone that he is as all-purpose as running backs come in Orlando. Playing wide receiver during the camp, something he's certainly not unused to as a receiver for Palmetto, Smith had himself a day.

DB Kamar Wilcoxson (IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Another versatile defensive back prospect, the Florida Gator commitment is among the more fluid "bigger" DB types in the South and looked like it Sunday. It paired well with strong range and instincts.

Wilcoxson has experience playing both cornerback and safety in high school, previously at Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) and now heading to IMG for his senior season. Though, Wilcoxson has recently made it known that he will play cornerback at Florida when he signs and enrolls.

Serious 2021 targets

WR Mario Williams (Plant City - Plant City, FL)

Always an easy separator, Williams establishes leverage control often shortly after his release and his mature route-running thereafter had defenders trailing more times than not. The inside-out, quicker-than-fast senior could have finished a few one-on-ones a bit better but he still found ways to make plays down the field with quick cuts and easy speed thereafter. Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and several others are in the mix.

Williams has loads of out-of-state suitors, including a recent offer from Ohio State coming his away on top of his interest from the above schools. Florida remains the top in-state team in the race for his services.

DB Corey Collier (Miami Palmetto - Miami, FL)

The safety worked more in a cornerback role in this setting and held his own from drills through the competition portion of the camp. He is quite comfortable with turn-and-run scenarios, with strong length and ball tracking ability to boot. Collier got his hands on several footballs down the field as faster wide receivers challenged him deep although he was sometimes susceptible underneath. The Miami native is in no rush to make a verbal commitment with programs like Florida, Clemson and Georgia high on his list.

Collier is a key part of a dynamic secondary at Miami Palmetto, and with loads of length at 6-2, 170 lbs., it's easy to grasp his ability to play the ball. Considered a five-star safety by Rivals, Collier could be a game-changing addition to Florida's haul should he choose the Gators.

Collier told SI that he is in the process of cutting down his offers list and that Clemson, Georgia, and Florida will be included when he finalizes his top schools. He will commit in December.

DE Tunmise Adeleye (IMG Academy - Bradenton, FL)

The Texas native, another now at IMG Academy, looks like he can line up all over a defensive front with success. He's long and powerful with some bend on a frame that can still be added upon. Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A & M and many others are in the mix. Adeleye, who celebrated a birthday Sunday, will be at Florida next weekend.

Considered a top 50 player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, Adeleye is a priority prospect for Florida at strong-side defensive end. Even after signing Princely Umanmielen last month and gaining a commitment from 2021 S-DE Justus Boone (Sumter, SC) near the end of February.