2021 DE Keanu Koht Places the Florida Gators in Top Four

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators landed another player in a top-team list earlier on Thursday when 2021 defensive end/outside linebacker Keanu Koht narrowed his list down to just four teams, including the Gators, LSU, Auburn and Oregon, he told Treasure Coast Newspapers.

At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Koht would play the Gators' "buck" rusher position, essentially a mix between a defensive end and outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's scheme. He told the newspaper that how the school decides to use him will play a major role in his decision.

Hailing from Vero Beach (Fla.), Koht is listed as a four-star recruit and is currently No. 34-overall in his 2021 recruiting class in Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.

Koht originally received an offer from the Gators in July of 2019, announcing his recruitment on Twitter. He would go on to narrow his list down to nine, which included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Koht visited the Gators earlier this year.

During his junior season, Koht totaled 42 tackles with eight sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. The Gators have recruited heavily along the defensive side of the ball for the 2021 class, and have done so at both defensive end positions. 2021 commit, outside linebacker Chief Borders presents a similar playing style to that of Koht, and the Gators will need the depth as veterans continue to leave for the NFL.

"I see myself being an outside linebacker in a 3-4, using my versatility, cover sometimes, rushing the passer sometimes, covering the flats. Basically using all of attributes," Koht told the newspaper.

It will be interesting to see in Borders, along with Koht if the Gators would plan on using both players as off-ball linebackers, or in a rush position, however, they can do both.  Koht likely projects as more of the latter.

Koht is the second four-star recruit to place the Gators in his top-team list over the past week, with the most recent one being four-star safety Donovan McMillon.

